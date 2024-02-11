9 Signs Suri Cruise Hates The Celebrity Life

As the only child of former It couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise has been subjected to media attention her entire life. Born in April 2006, it wasn't long before everyone knew her name. After much attention from the paparazzi, Suri's parents chose to publicly introduce her to the world in a cover feature for Vanity Fair, in which they revealed what their first few months as a family of five (at the time Tom had full custody of his son Connor and daughter Isabella who he adopted with ex Nicole Kidman) was like.

Katie and Tom appeared blissfully happy for the next few years, and they were often photographed out and about as a family with their daughter, Suri. But the couple shocked the world in 2012 when they announced their divorce. It was settled in just 10 days, with Holmes retaining sole physical custody of Suri. Since then, the "Dawson's Creek" star has done her best to keep her daughter shielded from media attention. However, there has continued to be a public fascination with Suri due to her famous parents, especially after Tom admitted that Scientology played a role in the divorce. For her part, Suri has done her best to keep out of the public eye while growing up, too.