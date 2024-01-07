Every Revealing Thing Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Have Said About Suri

While speaking to People, Katie Holmes got personal about her journey as a mother. In particular, she noted that the most important thing to her was Suri Cruise's happiness, and if that meant being flexible each day, then she was more than willing to do that. "Motherhood has taught me to just let go of some things, to relinquish control," she told the publication. "There's a playdate you weren't expecting — I've had to learn to ask myself, 'Is this worth it? Is it going to make her smile?' And if it is, then yeah, we're probably gonna do it."

Holmes also noted that most parents felt stress when trying to keep to tight schedules, and that it usually worked out better for her to just go with the flow. "I think we all need to ease up on the expectations," she continued. "We're all trying to do the best we can. Motherhood taught me that." During the same interview, she also sang the praises of gift cards, noting that they take the stress out of shopping for gifts for Suri's friends, revealing that she has a drawer full of them at home, ready for any gift giving situation that may arise. Above all, it's heartwarming to know that Holmes has always been willing to change her plans and drop everything for her daughter's happiness.