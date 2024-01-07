Every Revealing Thing Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Have Said About Suri
The inception of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' romance was a dramatic era of popular culture. From Cruise's Oprah couch jumping moment to the engagement proposal on the Eiffel Tower, Cruise and Holmes became an overnight sensation, and then they welcomed a daughter together. Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, and her famous father described the experience of her birth during an interview with "20/20." "It was spiritual," he told the outlet. "It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving."
While Holmes and Tom seemed tight-knit for several years following Suri's birth, that all changed in 2012. Holmes' high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise shocked fans all over the world, and since then, the "Dawson's Creek" alum has remained a committed parent to Suri. Join us as we explore everything Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have said about Suri.
Tom Cruise said Suri 'has Kate's lips and eyes'
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, on April 18, 2006. In October 2006, the famous couple shared the first photos of Suri with the world in a Vanity Fair profile, with images taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. As well as discussing their changed home life having welcomed their first baby together, Holmes and Tom also waxed lyrical about their daughter's distinctive appearance. "She has Kate's lips and eyes," Tom told the publication. "I think she looks like Kate." Holmes, meanwhile, revealed that she believed Suri resembled the "Mission: Impossible" star. "I think she has Tom's eyes," Holmes told Vanity Fair. "I think she looks like Tom."
During their Vanity Fair interview, both Holmes and Tom shared their adoration for their new baby, who had seemingly changed both of their lives immeasurably. "Having children is a new beginning ... and there's not a parent who doesn't know that moment," Tom told the publication. He also revealed that Suri held special meaning for him amidst his incredibly busy life as a film star. "...you have to celebrate the joy," he told Vanity Fair. "And that's what Suri is: the joy." Basically, the actor was over the moon to have welcomed his daughter into the world. And while fans have long discussed Suri's resemblance to Katie Holmes, it's clear that early on, she shared attributes with both her mom and her dad.
Tom Cruise called Suri a 'happy' and 'confident' child
In June 2012, Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage. Their daughter, Suri Cruise, was six years old at the time. Tom's spokesperson shared a statement with the BBC, saying, "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children." As well as Suri, Tom has two adopted children — Isabella and Connor — whom he adopted with his second wife Nicole Kidman.
In November 2013, Tom was deposed while suing Bauer Publishing because of a story published by In Touch magazine, which alleged that the movie star had abandoned his daughter following his split from Holmes, via People. During the deposition, Tom admitted that there was a period of more than 100 days during which he didn't see Suri in person, which occurred between August 2012 and Thanksgiving of the same year, People reported. However, he did discuss his regular contact with Suri, revealing that having phone conversations with a young child can be challenging. "...you have to work at it," he said during the deposition, via People. "I've gotten very good at it. I tell wonderful stories." He also shared that his daughter appeared to be content in life, saying, "I also find that, you know, Suri is a very happy child, and confident, and has a good sense of herself."
The lawsuit was later settled, but articles regarding Tom's absence from Suri's life continued to surface.
Tom Cruise said 'there is no need to protect' Suri from Scientology
In November 2013, Tom Cruise attended court while suing Bauer Publishing over a story published by In Touch magazine that suggested he was absent from daughter Suri Cruise's life. As well as discussing his relationship with his child, Tom was forced to address his connection to Scientology, a religious organization founded by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard. During his deposition, Tom explained that Suri was no longer a practicing member of Scientology (via People). He was asked whether Katie Holmes divorced him so as to protect Suri from the religion, to which Tom replied, "I find that question offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion."
Despite begrudging intrusive questions about his faith, Tom did admit that Holmes, at least in part, filed for divorce in order to keep Suri away from Scientology. "...that was one of the assertions, yes," he said during the deposition (via People). "There are many other aspects to the divorce." The questioning didn't stop there, as Tom was also asked if Holmes and their daughter were now considered to be "suppressive persons," which is how Scientologists refer to those who have left the religion or people who openly oppose it, according to the official Scientology website. "That is a distortion and simplification of the matter," Tom replied. "I don't want to just give an oversimplification of religious doctrine."
Katie Holmes dished on 'tickle fights and glitter art' with Suri
While Tom Cruise's connection to daughter Suri Cruise was questioned following his split from Katie Holmes, the "Dawson's Creek" star publicly became a single mom, who seemingly adored raising her child. During an interview with People in November 2014, Holmes revealed that she had a very creative home life with Suri, and explained the ways in which she was a hands-on mom. "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way," Holmes told People. "I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me."
Holmes also noted that she had some limitations as a mother, namely that she wasn't invested in playing games of tag, for instance. "But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff," she explained to People. While Tom may not have seen Suri very often when she was small, Holmes seemed to throw herself into life as a single mother, and in ensuring that her daughter was happy and had lots of opportunities to express her creative side.
Katie Holmes will change plans to just to see Suri smile
While speaking to People, Katie Holmes got personal about her journey as a mother. In particular, she noted that the most important thing to her was Suri Cruise's happiness, and if that meant being flexible each day, then she was more than willing to do that. "Motherhood has taught me to just let go of some things, to relinquish control," she told the publication. "There's a playdate you weren't expecting — I've had to learn to ask myself, 'Is this worth it? Is it going to make her smile?' And if it is, then yeah, we're probably gonna do it."
Holmes also noted that most parents felt stress when trying to keep to tight schedules, and that it usually worked out better for her to just go with the flow. "I think we all need to ease up on the expectations," she continued. "We're all trying to do the best we can. Motherhood taught me that." During the same interview, she also sang the praises of gift cards, noting that they take the stress out of shopping for gifts for Suri's friends, revealing that she has a drawer full of them at home, ready for any gift giving situation that may arise. Above all, it's heartwarming to know that Holmes has always been willing to change her plans and drop everything for her daughter's happiness.
Katie Holmes values breakfast time with her 'little one'
While attending Quaker's Oatober event, Katie Holmes talked to People about Suri Cruise's eating habits, and why breakfast was an incredibly important time for the mother and daughter duo. "I like to make a nice breakfast and start the day calmly," she told the publication. "I like that time with my little one before school." Holmes also opened up about cooking for her daughter in general, and revealed how she navigates cooking meals that Suri will enjoy. "[Suri] has her favorites, like most kids," Holmes told People. "I don't really have any tactics to help [with picky eating]. I think like most parents you make the stuff you know that they like, and every once in a while you introduce something new."
Essentially, the "Batman Begins" star uses meal times to bond with her daughter. During another interview with People, Holmes revealed that she may not always be the best cook, but that time spent with Suri was the most important thing. "My main goal is to just let her know how much I love her," the mom-of-one explained. "...When that's the through line, who cares that my first two pancakes are always burned?" It would seem that Holmes focuses all of her attention on Cruise, especially when it comes to providing food for her young daughter. Through carefully curated breakfasts, and by making meals that please Cruise, Holmes is ensuring that her child feels cared for on a regular basis.
Katie Holmes protects Suri, who was 'so visible at a young age'
As the daughter of two very recognizable actors, Suri Cruise has been in the international spotlight since birth. Understandably, mother Katie Holmes has prioritized keeping her daughter safe, particularly as Suri, whose father is movie star Tom Cruise, has always been a target of the paparazzi. In 2023, Holmes opened up to Glamour about her approach to parenting a teenage girl, saying, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."
Holmes had previously discussed the topic of Suri's privacy during a 2020 interview with InStyle. The "First Daughter" star revealed that she'd stumbled across a website, which was entirely focused on photos of Suri taken when she was just a baby. "We were followed a lot when she was little," Holmes confided. "I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us." However, it would seem that the paparazzi quickly gained knowledge of Holmes' early morning walks. "But there's one video where I'm holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras," Holmes told InStyle. Luckily, though, Holmes has been looking out for Suri's safety and security since she was a baby.
Katie Holmes wanted to make sure Suri had 'a stable, innocent childhood'
In February 2017, Katie Holmes spoke to Town & Country while promoting limited television series "The Kennedys: After Camelot," in which she starred as First Lady Jackie Kennedy. While discussing her incredibly busy schedule, which includes directing projects as well as starring in them, Holmes said of daughter Suri Cruise, "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now." She continued, "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
Holmes also noted she realized how crucial it was to be present during Cruise's formative years, especially as her daughter was growing up so fast. "Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she told Town & Country. "They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking." The actor further discussed knowing that Cruise would continue to gain independence, and that she would eventually strike out on her own as an adult. However, Holmes admitted that she already wasn't looking forward to the day that Cruise became a fully fledged grown-up. "And that's going to be very, very sad for me," the "Jack & Jill" star told continued.
Katie Holmes included Suri Cruise in her films 'because she's my heart'
After building a successful acting career, Katie Holmes decided to move into directing. In 2015, she directed a short film called "Eternal Princess," which she followed up with her full-length directorial debut, "All We Had," in 2016. Next up, she directed an episode of the miniseries "The Kennedys: Decline and Fall" in 2017, before moving back to directing movies with 2022's "Alone Together" and 2023's "Rare Objects." In taking on an even more creative role in the film industry, Holmes realized that she had the opportunity to showcase her daughter's talents, too.
During her 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes opened up about her decision to include daughter Suri Cruise's music in her movies "Alone Together" and "Rare Objects." "I hope she always does something on my films," Holmes told Glamour. "I always ask her." By including Cruise's music in two of her own movies, Holmes was able to showcase her daughter's musical talent with a wide audience, which is pretty special. "So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly," Holmes explained to Glamour. "That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart." Judging by Holmes' glowing comments, it sounds as though the mother daughter duo will likely work together again in the not-too-distant future.
Katie Holmes' bond with Suri is 'the most precious gift'
Since Katie Holmes finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise in July 2012, she has been a single mother to the couple's daughter Suri Cruise. Holmes and Suri live in New York together, and it would appear as though they have positively thrived as a twosome. In November 2020, Katie Holmes wrote an essay for Vogue Australia in which she discussed quarantining with her daughter during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be," Holmes wrote. "To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift." Seemingly, Holmes relished the opportunity to spend time with her daughter, and despite the difficult circumstances, she managed to find some positives in the situation.
The "Logan Lucky" star gave further insight into the time she spent with Suri during the pandemic while speaking with the Australian version of The Daily Telegraph in August 2020 (via Yahoo! News). "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson," Holmes explained. "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together." Basically, Holmes' bond with Suri is incredibly strong.
Katie Holmes called Suri 'the sweetest daughter' and 'very talented'
Although Katie Holmes seems to keep much of her personal life private, the "Ray Donovan" actor has shared some special messages to her daughter, Suri Cruise, on social media over the years. In April 2020, Holmes shared an Instagram photo of some birthday party decorations, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!" She continued, "I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!" In May 2021, Holmes celebrated her daughter once again in an adorable Mother's Day post on Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself kissing a young Cruise on the cheek, Holmes wrote, "I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter."
While promoting her 2022 movie "Alone Together," Holmes happily discussed the inclusion of Cruise's rendition of the classic song "Blue Moon" in the film. "She's very talented," Holmes said of her daughter during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing." Holmes regularly makes her adoration of her daughter very clear, and her willingness to occasionally discuss Cruise's talents in interviews is super sweet.
Suri Cruise 'had a good laugh' watching Dawson's Creek
Katie Holmes found almost instant fame thanks to her role as Joey Potter on teen drama "Dawson's Creek," which aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2003. The series followed a group of friends living in the town of Capeside, a fictitious location meant to be in Massachusetts, but actually filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Much of the series revolved around Joey's love life, and her romantic relationships with both Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson). Although the series finished two decades ago, it has remained a topic of conversation in the years since. As a result, it's totally unsurprising that Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise became interested in her mom's role on the iconic show.
During a 2023 interview with Variety, Holmes got candid about Cruise's knowledge of the show that launched her mother's dextrous career. "She has seen 'Dawson's Creek,' and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager," Holmes told the publication. "I'm not like, 'You need to watch mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it." Holmes also reflected on the fact that her daughter had entered her teenage years. "It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this," Holmes, who started filming "Dawson's Creek" when she was 18, explained.
Katie Holmes says she and Suri Cruise 'grew up together'
Following her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes moved into a new apartment in New York City with daughter Suri Cruise, of whom she was awarded sole custody, according to the Daily Mail. Since then, Holmes and Suri have remained in New York, with the youngster reportedly attending elite private schools in the city. Despite leaving her marriage, Holmes appeared to be completely content becoming a single mom, and cultivating a close relationship with Suri. "I was happy to become a mom in my twenties," Holmes told ELLE U.K. (via People) in 2019.
Holmes also enthused that she'd only gotten closer to daughter Suri as time had gone on. "It's been nice that our ages fit," she told ELLE U.K. "Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match." The actor also reflected on her experience raising her daughter, telling the publication, "We kind of grew up together." It would appear as though Holmes and Suri have experienced multiple milestones together, generating an even closer mother and daughter bond as a result.
Suri Cruise has 'always been a strong personality,' says Katie Holmes
With superstar parents like Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise has had a unique upbringing. During a 2022 interview with InStyle, Holmes reflected on Suri's character, saying, "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality." She continued, "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it." According to Holmes, Suri has been distinctive since birth, with the mother telling InStyle, "She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."
During the same interview, Holmes noted that her daughter was growing up, which allowed her more time to develop movie projects and move into directing. "Suri is 14, so we've gotten through the sort of girlie stage," the "Pieces of April" star told InStyle. It would seem that Suri is following in her mother's footsteps, after finding a creative outlet for her musical talents in Holmes' films. Without a doubt, fans of the mother and daughter duo will likely have their fingers crossed that many more collaborations between the pair will occur in the future.