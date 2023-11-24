Tom Cruise Once Hinted Why He's Estranged From His Daughter Suri

Tom Cruise has long been tightlipped about anything that happens in his personal life, but his experience with fatherhood has been an exception, particularly with regard to his youngest child, Suri Cruise. Way back when, the "Mission Impossible" star was bursting at the seams with excitement for the birth of the only child he shares with ex Katie Holmes, resulting in the revelation that he purchased a $200,000 sonogram machine so he could see her anytime he wanted.

"I'm a filmmaker — I need to see the rushes," he told GQ at the time (via Hollywood). "At first we did it a lot. I don't know how many times, but I did not exceed FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulations." When Suri was finally born, Tom expressed profound awe. "It [the birth] was everything that we wanted it to be. It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable," he shared with "20/20" reporter Deborah Roberts. "What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving."

However, the dynamic between Tom and Suri experienced a dramatic shift over the years since his highly publicized split from Holmes, resulting in a strained and distant relationship with Suri. In a surprising revelation, the actor asserted that his affiliation with the Church of Scientology played a big part in the estrangement.