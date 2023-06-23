Celebs Who Don't Want Their Children To Become Actors

Being a celebrity may come with fame and fortune, but we all know that there are plenty of downsides, too. The pressure to always look perfect, the lack of privacy, and the endless negativity on social media, can take their toll on a celeb.

For example, during an event for Elle in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was once told she needed to lose fifteen pounds in two weeks for a role. A producer even had her stand next to women thinner than her "as inspiration for my diet" (via People). For George Clooney, being famous, believe it or not, has several setbacks. "The big house on a hill is isolating," he told Esquire (via People), adding, "There's no other way to say it. There are restrictions to this kind of fame. I haven't walked in Central Park for 15 years. I'd like to, you know?"

Having experienced both highs and lows that come with fame, it wouldn't be surprising if these two stars had their children stay away from showbiz. In fact, several celebs have opened up about not wanting their children to follow in their footsteps. The stars on this list have shared that they would rather have their children live a normal childhood than try to become the most famous person in Hollywood. Understanding that being in the spotlight isn't always as glamorous as it seems, these celebs are saying no to their kids becoming famous just like them.