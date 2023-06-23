Celebs Who Don't Want Their Children To Become Actors
Being a celebrity may come with fame and fortune, but we all know that there are plenty of downsides, too. The pressure to always look perfect, the lack of privacy, and the endless negativity on social media, can take their toll on a celeb.
For example, during an event for Elle in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was once told she needed to lose fifteen pounds in two weeks for a role. A producer even had her stand next to women thinner than her "as inspiration for my diet" (via People). For George Clooney, being famous, believe it or not, has several setbacks. "The big house on a hill is isolating," he told Esquire (via People), adding, "There's no other way to say it. There are restrictions to this kind of fame. I haven't walked in Central Park for 15 years. I'd like to, you know?"
Having experienced both highs and lows that come with fame, it wouldn't be surprising if these two stars had their children stay away from showbiz. In fact, several celebs have opened up about not wanting their children to follow in their footsteps. The stars on this list have shared that they would rather have their children live a normal childhood than try to become the most famous person in Hollywood. Understanding that being in the spotlight isn't always as glamorous as it seems, these celebs are saying no to their kids becoming famous just like them.
Jason Momoa believes the pressures of Hollywood may harm his kids
It was a shock when Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022, but they appeared on good terms for the sake of their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Though speculation was that the duo reunited in March, Momoa clarified those rumors while speaking to Access Hollywood when he said, "We're not back together. We're family ... we have two beautiful children together. We're family forever."
Though they seem to be co-parenting their two children better than most celeb exes, Momoa makes one clear about his kids: he doesn't want them to follow in his footsteps. Telling ET that one of his children has become interested in acting, he shared, "I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things." Momoa knows how difficult it is to make it into Hollywood and the mounting pressures of being a celebrity. He added, "It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that." We wonder if Bonet feels the same.
Angelina Jolie's children are into mom's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie has had a long and thriving acting career but doesn't want to see her six children follow suit. In 2014, while still married to Brad Pitt, she told The Sydney Morning Herald, "We're hoping, I think, that the kids don't become actors. We want them to be happy and do whatever they're interested in, but I think we're hoping to show them so many other ideas and other options that they won't want to act," she said. Despite this, three of her children had minor roles in her film "Maleficent," while a then five-year-old Vivienne starred as young Aurora.
Jolie seemed to have persuaded her children to venture into other careers besides acting. In 2018, while filming "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the actor told People that none of her children wanted to work alongside their mom. "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that," she said.
In fact, People reported that her oldest son, Maddox, was attending South Korea's Yonsei University, where he was studying biochemistry. Jolie's older daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, have found interest in their mother's humanitarian efforts, while her son Pax, has worked side-by-side with Jolie as a movie set photographer.
Channing Tatum will not let his daughter become a child star
Channing Tatum has been raising his daughter Everly as a single dad ever since he and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in 2018. The former couple welcomed their daughter in May 2013 and have been co-parenting her successfully since the news of their split. During an interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," the "Magic Mike" actor might have resonated with a lot of moms and dads when he shared that he wasn't sure of his parenting style, stating, "I have no idea, I don't know. I'm just trying to get by. I think, like every other parent, you're just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you're going to."
And, though Tatum is no longer with Dewan, he and his ex-wife have been on the same page about not allowing Everly to work alongside mom or dad and letting her have as much of a normal childhood as possible. He told People in 2022, "Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one. It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist. I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life. And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."
Christina Applegate won't let her daughter act until she's 18
Christina Applegate welcomed her only child, a daughter named Sadie Grace, with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, in January 2011. Though the couple were engaged at the time of Sadie's birth, they eventually wed in 2013. Applegate, diagnosed with MS in 2021, is very close to her daughter, even mentioning their mother-daughter bond when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (via People).
"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate shared. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school ... You are my everything," she added. Despite being so close-knit, including having Sadie on the set of Applegate's television shows when she was a child, the actor has strict rules regarding her daughter's future.
Applegate refused to let her daughter become a child star and has previously stated that Sadie is not allowed to act until she's eighteen. "She can study acting until she's 18, and then if she wants to have that as a job, then she has the right to make that decision. But under my roof, you train, and you become the best that you can be," the "Bad Moms" star told People, adding, "And also, have a good education because ... the chances of being successful in this business are really, really [slim]."
Drew Barrymore won't let her kids be child stars like her
Drew Barrymore has pretty much grown up in Hollywood. She began her career at five when she was cast in the 1980 Ken Russell film, "Altered States," and has been acting ever since. Barrymore knows firsthand how harsh the industry can be to a child star and is ensuring her two daughters, Frankie and Olive, don't follow suit.
In 2018, Barrymore spoke with People about her children's future careers and shared that she would absolutely not allow them to become actors at a young age. "I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey," she said. "If they want to be actors [later] in life, I would be supportive of it. Can you imagine me being [a] mom [who is] pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen."
In the same interview, the "50 First Dates" star did share that her daughters have hobbies they really enjoy. "Frankie's really into Legos right now, which I'm really excited about because I mistakenly thought it was a boy's toy, and it turns out she's really good at it. Her sister's really good at Magna-Tiles. They're both very good builders," she shared. Does Barrymore have two future architects on her hands?
Matt Damon thinks Hollywood is unfair to women
Matt Damon isn't fond of having his daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Luciana Barroso, take up careers in Hollywood. With an industry known for gender inequality and having women constantly objectified, the actor hopes his children won't be interested in working in showbiz.
During a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, Damon shared his insights about his daughter's following in his footsteps. "I would try to steer my daughters away from acting. Women are in a different business than we are. It is just brutal for women. For us, the roles get really good at 40 and beyond. And that's really when you start doing your best work," the actor said. During the same interview, Damon shared how becoming famous instantly changed how people treated him. "When we started [writing] 'Good Will Hunting,' I was 22 and Ben [Affleck] was 20, and it came out when I was 27 and he was 25," he said. "It's not that you change. The world changes its relationship to you. So your entire reality shifts, and that's a jarring experience and hard to prepare for."
Damon and Barroso are parents to four daughters. Barroso was already a mother to her daughter Alexia from a previous relationship when the couple met. They tied the knot in 2005 and later welcomed daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella.
Minnie Driver isn't a fan of showbiz parents
Actor Minnie Driver isn't a fan of seeing young people venture into the acting world. Having welcomed her son Henry in 2008, Driver had no desire to make her son into a child actor. Despite portraying a showbiz mom in the film "Beyond the Lights," Driver expressed her frustrations with parents who push their children into the world of Hollywood.
"I'm not really for the whole kids in show business thing," Driver told Us Weekly in 2014, "It's really difficult even when you meet lovely parents of children who are in show business. There is still the fact that they're not having a childhood. They are out of their element and in the element of an adult world which is not always appropriate. It seems to me there is always a certain level of desperation that makes a person put a child in that position."
Four years later, Driver still felt the same about child actors. According to Daily Mail, when a fan asked Driver in a since-deleted tweet for advice on his young daughter auditioning for a movie role, she simply responded, "Finish school." Needing to refine her two-word response, Driver tweeted, "Just gave what might be interpreted as a dismissive response 2 children acting. I should clarify: Ive worked with lots of child actors and they are great (mostly) However I will never 4 a sec believe a set is a good place for a child. Education can only ever make you a better actor."
Alyson Hannigan wants her kids to have a normal childhood
When "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor Alyson Hannigan welcomed her first child with her husband Alexis Denisof in 2009, she was adamant about having her daughter, Satyana, live a normal childhood. When Celebrity Baby Scoop (via Oh No They Didn't) asked if Hannigan would allow her daughter to act at a young age just like she did, she said, "No. I really want her to have a childhood that is about climbing trees, playing in the grass. I worry about raising her in L.A., because you see these little kids that are obsessed with things they really shouldn't even be aware of. I really would like her to have a normal childhood, whatever that means. But if she wants to go into showbiz when she is an adult, I'll support her."
Fast forward to 2020, and a mother of two after welcoming her second daughter, Keeva, in 2012, Hannigan still stuck to her guns about child actors. However, she was more open to her kids pursuing an acting career if they expressed a serious commitment. "I certainly want them to be children for as long as they have, but they love going to premieres and stuff like that," she told Us Weekly. She added, "As long as they're just kids, I'll support whatever they want but they'll have to really, really want it. They have to prove that they want it."
Jessica Alba wants her children to have an education
Like most celebrity moms on this list, Jessica Alba was certain she wouldn't allow her children to become child stars. Having landed her first role at 13, Alba knows first-hand just how difficult Hollywood can be for child actors. She shared her thoughts on the matter when welcoming her first daughter, Honor, with her husband, Cash Warren, in 2008.
Speaking to OK! magazine (via People), Alba shared that once Honor finished college, she would allow her daughter to pursue a career in acting if she was interested. She added that getting an education would only "benefit her in whatever she wants to do." While pregnant with her second daughter Haven in 2011, Alba expressed similar sentiments about the importance of getting an education before trying to make it in the industry. "When they're done with college, if they want to get into the arts, that's fine," the "L.A.'s Finest" star told FOX411's Pop Tarts, adding, "I think you will be a better artist the more life experiences you have, but I wouldn't encourage them to work in this type of environment as children."
Alba and Warren are also parents to a son named Hayes, who was born in 2017, and Haven Garner, born in August 2011.
Emily Blunt believes the industry can be harmful for her children
Many actors have gotten a leg up in Hollywood thanks to their famous parents. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's two young daughters, Hazel and Violet, find themselves wanting to be just like mom and dad. However, during a June 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Blunt was adamant that her kids choose different career paths.
Discussing the pressures of Hollywood on women, she said, "My toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress.' I want to say, 'don't do it.' Because it's a hard industry, and it can be very disappointing. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally — but it's completely personal, especially when you're being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things.'"
In 2021, Blunt told the Sunday Times that she wanted to keep her children's lives as normal as possible. "I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy." Despite this, Blunt did reveal to E! News that her daughters were fans of their dad on "The Office."
Nick Cannon hopes some of his kids become athletes
Nepotism is prevalent in Hollywood, but comedian Nick Cannon is making sure his children grow up to become something other than entertainers. Speaking to ET about the hot topic of "nepo-babies," Cannon shared, "Out of all my kids, I'm like, if they want to be in entertainment, that's fine, but that's almost easy. I want you to do something that's challenging, go outside of the box, so you can see effort and perseverance and those things because they're a nepo baby. There's advantages to a kid. You're just like, 'Oh, this is natural.'"
In his same interview, Cannon explained that he'd love his children to play sports because that would teach them important values like teamwork and help develop physical skills. "That's why I love ... to see my kids try sports because it has nothing to do with anything. It literally is however much work you put in, how hard you go, that's how you'll succeed in that space," Cannon shared, adding, "I hope I can be that dad on the sidelines somewhere rooting for them. But again, if they want to be accountants or equestrians, I don't care."
With twelve children to care for (as of this writing) and not entirely saying no to welcoming more in the future, Cannon can pretty much start a sports team of his own.