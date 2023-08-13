Children Of Celebrities We Think Will Be Big Stars One Day

It is no secret that kids who grow up in Hollywood have a leg up in terms of getting into the industry. In 2023, this became a trending topic because of the New York Magazine's highlighting of the term "nepo baby" and its subsequent permeation into our culture. The original article was a December 19 cover story titled "How a Nepo Baby Is Born," and the adjoining list of Hollywood nepotism babies, entitled "An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse."

This magazine issue drew upon the already heated discussion about celebrity children scoring plum acting roles, and discourse cropped up most often on X (formerly Twitter), where the term "nepo baby" was birthed. It was not long before the phenomenon was being discussed everywhere, from The New York Timesto CNN to Vogue.

According to New York Magazine, the original tweet coining the term "nepotism baby" was made in February 2022, and it targeted "Euphoria" star Maude Apatow (who, it must be said, is wonderful on the show). Though people love to call out younger stars, Hollywood nepotism is not a new thing. Look at Nicholas Cage, Ben Stiller, or Gwyneth Paltrow — heck, go a generation higher and look at Michael Douglas or Liza Minelli.

While some celebrity kids lack actual talent, others ooze charisma and seem destined for the entertainment biz. Here are some children of celebrities who we think will be big stars one day — perhaps even on par with fellow nepo babies George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, and Miley Cyrus.