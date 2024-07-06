Who Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Children?

Actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman had quite a fast-paced relationship. The duo met for the first time on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1990 and got married in December of that very same year. Not so surprisingly, the two, especially Kidman, wanted to start a family almost as soon as they said, "I do."

As she noted in a 2007 Vanity Fair interview (via People), "From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies." Sadly, the couple's struggles with fertility made things difficult. However, within two years of their wedding, Cruise and Kidman welcomed their adoptive daughter, Bella, into their lives. A couple years after Bella's adoption, the celebrity duo decided to have another child and adopted their son, Connor.

Unfortunately, Kidman and Cruise's relationship ended in a divorce in 2001, when Bella was 8 and Connor was 6. Bella and Connor are now full-grown adults, and although they both stay away from the public eye, they have made headlines from time to time. Here's what you need to know about Cruise and Kidman's shared children.