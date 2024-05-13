Tragic Details About Keith Urban

Keith Urban would appear to have it all. As a Nashville hitmaker, he has no fewer than 18 Hot Country number ones, four GRAMMY Awards, and more than 20 million album sales to his famous name. As a TV personality, he's judged two of the biggest talent shows in history. As a family man, he has two children with one of the most talented Hollywood stars of the modern era, the one and only Nicole Kidman.

But not everything has always been so rosy in the Urban world. Indeed, the New Zealand-born, Australian-raised, and American-residing star certainly has plenty of lyrical inspiration to draw from. The "You'll Think of Me" singer has had to deal with several highly publicized addiction issues, both his own and others, over the years. Then there are the losses of various loved ones, battles with mental and physical health, and a chaotic concert that landed him in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. And we've not even mentioned the trauma of watching his childhood home go up in flames. Here's a look at 14 of the biggest tragedies to have befallen the country king.