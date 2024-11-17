Barron Trump's Family Just Can't Stay Quiet About His Dating Life

Once Barron Trump turned 18 years old and started attending college, the prospects of his dating life began being discussed, not only by media outlets but by other members of the Trump family. While campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump made the rounds on several high-profile podcasts, which included an October 17 stop on the "BPD Podcast" hosted by Patrick Bet-David. During the sit-down, Donald showed he had a strange relationship with Barron by airing details of his son's dating life, or lack thereof. Bet-David asked if Barron had a special lady in his life, and Donald blurted out a response. "I'm not sure he's there yet," he told the podcast host. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Donald also said of his son's social life, "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people." Not only did his dad blow up his spot, but shortly after that interview, one of Barron's brothers weighed in on his dating life.

While speaking to the Daily Mail on October 29, Eric Trump was asked about Barron's future, and he took an odd approach to discussing his much-younger brother. "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now," Eric said, adding that he did not experience the same scrutiny as Barron at that age. "Just be careful, just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you," he warned the teen.

Not only did Barron's dad and brother have thoughts to share about his romantic life, but so did fellow students at New York University. One classmate told the Daily Mail in September that Barron would "become kind of liberal" if he started dating at NYU. However, dating at college could prove to be challenging for Barron with his mother in tow.