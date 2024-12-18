Trump Exposes Disastrous State Of His Famous Hair With Sleek Makeover

Donald Trump's latest makeover has revealed the true state of his hair.

Trump's hair has been a source of ridicule for him over the years, but people have gotten used to his combover, which he's sported for most of his time in the public eye. However, the president-elect just debuted a jarring new hairstyle that's exposed how much his famous mane, once considerably thicker, has thinned with time. As you can see below, Trump was recorded at the Palm Beach golf club chatting with his fellow patrons. Wearing golfing attire, Trump sported a variation of his combover that had the sides of his hair shellacked backward, while the middle was molded into an unflattering, lifeless peak.

🚨 Trump spotted earlier at his Palm Beach Golf Club in rare form, speaking to members after hitting the course. This hair unlocks a unique and powerful aura that we've only seen a handful of times. pic.twitter.com/zcij7VFcQ6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 18, 2024

Social media has since shared thoughts about Trump's locks. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user wrote, "Trump cut his hair and now he looks like an angry grandpa at a country club. He also seems to be going easy on the orange." Another proposed an interesting theory about Trump's lack of volume. "His hair is just greasy from hat-head sweat I think," they tweeted. Seconding that opinion, one wrote, "He has that hat in his hand maybe 'hat hair' either way he needs to go back to bed. He looks horrible." Meanwhile, one creative commenter joked that Trump's thin hair meant his furry friend had gone M.I.A. "His ferret ran away," they wrote. Another popular theory suggested Trump was wearing a wig before, and his new 'do is his real hair. And yet, the likelihood of Trump wearing a wig seems pretty low.