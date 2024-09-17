Don Trump Jr. Accidentally Confirms He's Afraid To End Up With His Dad's Bizarre Hair
Donald Trump Jr. has accidently confirmed that he doesn't actually believe his father, Donald Trump is perfect. During a group discussion about cryptocurrency on X, formerly known as Twitter, Don Jr. implied that the one thing he hopes to never inherit from his father is his bizarre hair. "As a Trump who may or may not one day inherit the Trump hair genes, I don't make fun. I don't mock it," he said, in response to the host comparing his hair to the former president's. "Cause you never know ... So far, I'm 46, I'm doing pretty good on the hair department," he continued, adding that he's "an old man."
The future of Don Jr.'s hairline is a topic he's given a lot of thought, as this isn't the first time he's made similar comments. While speaking with the late Barbara Walters, Don Jr., who was also joined by three of his siblings, took it upon himself to answer the question about if they'd ever made fun of their father's hair. "Well, I like not to because you never know what happens genetically," he said in November 2015. "As a male, I'll say it's doing okay right now, but I'm not going to wish that upon myself. I got a couple of years."
Fortunately for Don Jr., his hairline is holding up, so he has that going for him.
Don Jr. joked about Donald Trump's hair after the shooting
Okay, so Donald Trump Jr. has actually discussed Donald Trump's hair several times over the years. One of the more recent occasions took place after Donald's ear was struck with a bullet during his July 2024 assassination attempt. "Can I call you Evander Holyfield because of the missing chunk of ear?'" Don Jr. quipped, comparing the former president to the boxer who infamously had his ear bitten off by Mike Tyson in 1997 (via the Daily Mail). "Most importantly. How's the hair?" he added. As for the politician's answer? "The hair is fine, Don. The hair is fine. A lot of blood in it, but it's fine," he said.
By the way, Don Jr. may not be the only Trump child who's not impressed with their father's hair. Although Ivanka Trump claimed in the Barbara Walters interview that Donald's hair was "the norm" and "the only hair we've ever known," according to author Michael Wolff, she used to use her father's hair as the butt of her jokes. "[Ivanka] treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others," wrote Wolff in "Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House" (via Allure). "She often described the mechanics behind it to friends ... from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray." Ouch!