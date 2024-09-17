Don Trump Jr. Accidentally Confirms He's Afraid To End Up With His Dad's Bizarre Hair

Donald Trump Jr. has accidently confirmed that he doesn't actually believe his father, Donald Trump is perfect. During a group discussion about cryptocurrency on X, formerly known as Twitter, Don Jr. implied that the one thing he hopes to never inherit from his father is his bizarre hair. "As a Trump who may or may not one day inherit the Trump hair genes, I don't make fun. I don't mock it," he said, in response to the host comparing his hair to the former president's. "Cause you never know ... So far, I'm 46, I'm doing pretty good on the hair department," he continued, adding that he's "an old man."

The future of Don Jr.'s hairline is a topic he's given a lot of thought, as this isn't the first time he's made similar comments. While speaking with the late Barbara Walters, Don Jr., who was also joined by three of his siblings, took it upon himself to answer the question about if they'd ever made fun of their father's hair. "Well, I like not to because you never know what happens genetically," he said in November 2015. "As a male, I'll say it's doing okay right now, but I'm not going to wish that upon myself. I got a couple of years."

Fortunately for Don Jr., his hairline is holding up, so he has that going for him.