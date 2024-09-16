Trump's Telling Response To Second Assassination Attempt Is Right On Brand
Former President Donald Trump has responded to his second assassination attempt in a very on-brand way. Trump's first assassination attempt, which left him with a bloody, injured ear, happened in July 2024, and now a second attempt has been made on his life. According to CNN, Trump's secret service agents fired off shots at an assailant as the politician enjoyed a game of golf in Florida on September 15. The unknown man, who's reportedly in police custody, possibly directed shots "in his vicinity," but unlike the July assassination attempt, Trump reportedly didn't sustain any injuries. However, a long gun, presumably belonging to the shooter, has been confirmed at the scene.
Following the incident, Trump confirmed his safety as he addressed his base in a statement. "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well," wrote Trump (Daily Mail). Unsurprisingly, the 2024 presidential candidate, who fist-pumped the crowd at his campaign rally seconds after his first rally shooting took place, revealed that he has no plans to let the incident impact his campaign. "Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender. I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May god bless you."
Several public figures, including Kamala Harris, have weighed in.
Kamala Harris, J.D. Vance, and more react to Trump's second assassination attempt
Although the story surrounding Donald Trump's second assassination attempt is still developing, the incident has generated an intense reaction across social media, especially from his fellow politicians and public figures. Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, took to X, formerly Twitter, writing, "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America." Former President Barack Obama, though he's yet to make a formal statement as of write time, retweeted the vice president's statement on X.
At this time, President Joe Biden has yet to weigh in on Trump's second assassination attempt. However, he, like Harris, knows about the incident. Harris' presidential running mate, Tim Walz, also addressed the shooting on X. "Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe," he said, referencing his wife, Gwen Walz. "Violence has no place in our country. It's not who we are as a nation."
Trump's wife, Melania Trump, who posted an emotional reaction to his first assassination attempt, has not yet emerged to address the incident.
Donald Trump's oldest sons speak out
Donald Trump's oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are leading the charge for their family with statements about their father's startling experience. Taking to X, Donald Jr., tweeted: "Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida." He continued, "An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended." Eric was one of the several thousand supporters who have retweeted his message.
So far, Eric, like his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, has refrained from making a direct statement about the incident, but his thoughts have been accounted for. Eric spoke with host Sean Hannity, who relayed his comments during a segment for Fox News. "One thing that Eric Trump said to me, and he was actually kind of choked up when he said it to me, 'My father is running out of lives here,'" he said. Continuing on Eric's behalf, Hannity continued, "How many more rifles are going to be within assassination distance of my father?" Meanwhile, Eric's little brother, Barron Trump, doesn't have an established social media presence, so comments from him aren't expected at this time.