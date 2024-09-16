Trump's Telling Response To Second Assassination Attempt Is Right On Brand

Former President Donald Trump has responded to his second assassination attempt in a very on-brand way. Trump's first assassination attempt, which left him with a bloody, injured ear, happened in July 2024, and now a second attempt has been made on his life. According to CNN, Trump's secret service agents fired off shots at an assailant as the politician enjoyed a game of golf in Florida on September 15. The unknown man, who's reportedly in police custody, possibly directed shots "in his vicinity," but unlike the July assassination attempt, Trump reportedly didn't sustain any injuries. However, a long gun, presumably belonging to the shooter, has been confirmed at the scene.

Following the incident, Trump confirmed his safety as he addressed his base in a statement. "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well," wrote Trump (Daily Mail). Unsurprisingly, the 2024 presidential candidate, who fist-pumped the crowd at his campaign rally seconds after his first rally shooting took place, revealed that he has no plans to let the incident impact his campaign. "Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender. I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May god bless you."

Several public figures, including Kamala Harris, have weighed in.