Melania Trump's Words On Donald's Assassination Attempt Subtly Confirm She'll Never Leave Him
Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's assassination attempt subtly confirmed she's in it for the long haul. While Melania and Donald Trump have been long been plagued with rumors of an impending divorce, the former first lady's thoughtful, emotive statement about her husband's near-death experience frames their romance in a sentimental light. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania waxed poetic about the former president's positive qualities in her official statement. "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she said. "The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine," added Melania.
Melania also addressed the ups and downs they've faced. "Donald, the generous and caring man who I've been with through the best of times and the worst of times." If you've been following the Trump's marriage, then you're aware the worst of times encompass several scandals, including Donald's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which supposedly took place after they wed. Unfortunately for Melania, Donald's reported indiscretion became a national scandal amid his hush money trial regarding his attempt to bribe Daniels for her cooperation ahead of the 2016 election, per NBC News. With that said, Melania seems more committed to her husband than ever.
Melania Trump has shifted the narrative about her marriage with Donald
Before Donald Trump's rally shooting, rumors of Melania Trump potentially kicking her husband to the curb ran rampant. Even Donald's former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, shared that she thought a divorce was on the horizon. "In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him," wrote Manigault Newman in 2018's "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" (via People). However, Stephanie Grisham, Trump's then-communications director, denounced her assertion. "Mrs. Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa. It's disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way..." she said.
Despite public opinion, it seems that there's zero chance Melania will jump ship and her husband's supporters are applauding her for rallying around the presidential candidate. "Dear Mrs. Trump Thank you for sharing a historical letter which will be referenced for years to come," tweeted one X user. "We know your husband is a good person with a giant heart, who helps everyone and who simply wants to be loved. To you Barron and the entire family, thank you for sharing him." Another wrote, "Thank you for reminding the world our greatest President is also a man, husband, and father first as well. May God shower your family with peace and love. May His hedge of protection strengthen over you with our prayers spoken from the heart."