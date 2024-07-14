Melania Trump's Words On Donald's Assassination Attempt Subtly Confirm She'll Never Leave Him

Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's assassination attempt subtly confirmed she's in it for the long haul. While Melania and Donald Trump have been long been plagued with rumors of an impending divorce, the former first lady's thoughtful, emotive statement about her husband's near-death experience frames their romance in a sentimental light. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania waxed poetic about the former president's positive qualities in her official statement. "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she said. "The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine," added Melania.

Melania also addressed the ups and downs they've faced. "Donald, the generous and caring man who I've been with through the best of times and the worst of times." If you've been following the Trump's marriage, then you're aware the worst of times encompass several scandals, including Donald's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, which supposedly took place after they wed. Unfortunately for Melania, Donald's reported indiscretion became a national scandal amid his hush money trial regarding his attempt to bribe Daniels for her cooperation ahead of the 2016 election, per NBC News. With that said, Melania seems more committed to her husband than ever.