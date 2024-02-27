Mark Zuckerberg Has Had Quite The Transformation

In the early to mid-2000s, several social networking sites grew in popularity. Friendster, created by entrepreneur Jonathan Abrams, was on a fast track to becoming the next big thing before it was dethroned by MySpace. Three years after the infamous dot-com bubble burst, Google unveiled Orkut, which took Brazil by storm with a record 11 million users over two years.

Despite the early success of these start-ups and many more, Facebook — birthed from the comfort of Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard University dorm room — stood the test of time. Speaking on the platform's longstanding global impact on "Today," Zuckerberg attributed its success to a factor that goes beyond the complexities of writing code: emotional connection. "When I look back over the last ten years, one of the questions that I ask myself is 'Why were we the ones to help to help do this?'" Zuckerberg said. "And I think a lot of what it comes down to is, we just cared more."

As the face of the giant conglomerate, Zuckerberg has come a long way since he co-founded the platform in his teens. From an early liking for computers to becoming one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs, this is the story of his transformation.