Mark Zuckerberg Has Big Family News To Share

Mark Zuckerberg has been struggling in the technology industry since he changed Facebook Inc.'s name to Meta Platforms Inc. According to Bloomberg, the Facebook creator has lost a good amount of money since he's been making efforts to introduce the metaverse. His net worth has dropped $71 billion, and he's at his lowest rank of global billionaires since 2014.

A part of why this is happening is because the newly introduced metaverse has adults concerned about their children being immersed in the digital world, especially because they have easy access to content that may be abusive, harmful, and inappropriate. But according to Zuckerberg's sister, Randi, technology can still be useful for children. "If we can make screen time something that's valuable and connecting, I far prefer that as a mom [than] to just passively put kids in front of screens," she told CNBC in August.

Zuckerberg believes that technology can boost the imagination and creativity in a child at an early age, making people in today's generation more artistic. He explained on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in February that he sometimes codes with his daughter, August. He mentioned that while he saw coding as building, his daughter sees it as an art, looking at the visual outcome rather than the process. Now, it looks like the social media platform creator will be able to teach another little one about technology in the world today.