Mark Zuckerberg's Really Bad Day Has Everyone Making The Same Dig

The internet is fully aware that Mark Zuckerberg and his bank account are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, but many are making it known that they couldn't care less. After all, it was just last year when it was revealed that Facebook had been compromising public safety to meet the company's bottom line. So when news broke that Zuckerberg lost billions, many people across the net thought he deserved it.

"I'm shedding [tears] for Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth just went down by 25%..... It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy!" one Twitter user mocked. "So sad that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta lost 26 percent of of value in a single day. He must be feeling the pinch. Do you think he'd like a GoFundMe page?" joked another. There are also others that pointed out how he had it coming. "We love to see it. Don't forget when Zuckerberg and all his top Facebook cronies refused to do anything to stop misinformation to spread on Facebook. Well deserved and hope it drops more," wrote one user. "I'm pleased that Zuckerberg lost so much money. May he lose a lot more and be sad forever," said another.

As one of the wealthiest people in the world, Zuckerberg probably won't miss any of the billions he lost — they're the same billions he and his wife Priscilla Chan promised to give away over the course of their lives, after all.