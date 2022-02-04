Mark Zuckerberg's Really Bad Day Has Everyone Making The Same Dig
Today in billionaires, they're not like us: Mark Zuckerberg just lost billions of dollars in net worth after Meta's shares dropped 23% in after-hours trading following his disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report. His net worth tanked by nearly $30 billion, and this change got him booted off Forbes' 10 richest people on earth — a feat that hasn't happened since 2015. Before this abrupt collapse, the Facebook founder, who owns approximately 13% of Meta, was worth an estimated $114 billion. But now, he's only worth $83 billion.
Bloomberg reports that Meta's crash is one of the worst plunges that happened in stock-market history. It shaved off $251.3 billion in market value, an amount more than what most companies would see in their existence. Experts say that Facebook's parent company will likely bounce back in the coming days, but it will go down in record as the worst wipeout ever.
While stock market tanks and net worth losses are typical for any public company and its executives, the internet approached Zuckerberg's situation differently. Instead of sympathizing with the tech legend, they're rejoicing over the massive dip in his net worth.
The internet thinks Mark Zuckerberg deserved it
The internet is fully aware that Mark Zuckerberg and his bank account are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, but many are making it known that they couldn't care less. After all, it was just last year when it was revealed that Facebook had been compromising public safety to meet the company's bottom line. So when news broke that Zuckerberg lost billions, many people across the net thought he deserved it.
"I'm shedding [tears] for Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth just went down by 25%..... It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy!" one Twitter user mocked. "So sad that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta lost 26 percent of of value in a single day. He must be feeling the pinch. Do you think he'd like a GoFundMe page?" joked another. There are also others that pointed out how he had it coming. "We love to see it. Don't forget when Zuckerberg and all his top Facebook cronies refused to do anything to stop misinformation to spread on Facebook. Well deserved and hope it drops more," wrote one user. "I'm pleased that Zuckerberg lost so much money. May he lose a lot more and be sad forever," said another.
As one of the wealthiest people in the world, Zuckerberg probably won't miss any of the billions he lost — they're the same billions he and his wife Priscilla Chan promised to give away over the course of their lives, after all.