Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Lauren Sánchez Wore

By her own admission, Lauren Sánchez finds it hard to resist the siren song of a seductive dress that clings to her curves and flashes a little flesh. But while the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos might look amazing in the styles that she gravitates toward, they aren't always occasion-appropriate.

In an interview with Vogue, Sánchez admitted that she showed some restraint when picking out her Oscar de la Renta gown for the 2024 Met Gala. Of the early designs the fashion house sent her, she said, "If you saw them, you'd be like, 'Oh, that's very Lauren' — extremely sexy, low cut.'" But according to Amy Odell, Anna Wintour was not about to let Sánchez land on any lists of the worst-dressed Met Gala attendees. In her Back Row newsletter, Odell, who penned a biography about Wintour, reported that the Vogue editor-in-chief was offering Sánchez a little sartorial assistance. An insider told Odell this is because Wintour believes Sánchez possesses "poor taste." However, the former "Extra" host insisted to Vogue that it was her idea to tone down her look. Whatever the truth is, her stained glass-inspired ball gown adorned with mirrored roses was one of the night's big triumphs.

It's just a shame that Sánchez doesn't dial down the va-va-voom factor more often — so many designers would love to help the future wife of one of the world's richest men look like American royalty rather than a Bravolebrity.