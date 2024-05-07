The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Met Gala
The Met Gala is the hottest ticket in NYC's fashion world. Actually, it's the hottest ticket in the whole world's fashion world. And yet, you still get an excessive amount of worst-dressed celebs clogging up the Met Gala red carpet. According to Vogue — whose editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, is a Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee and oversees the event's proceedings — the Met Gala's 2023 red carpet livestream racked up 53 million views across various platforms. Who doesn't want to see the glamorous and glitzy grandeur, staggering style smash hits, and, of course, the freakish and fabulous fashion fatalities?
Given the high-profile attendees who'd recently gone through very public divorces, the Met Gala 2023 was (relatively) drama-free. Everybody was left asking "Ye who?" after Kim Kardashian strutted her stuff in a dress adorned with 50,000 pearls and North West as her plus one — sort of. Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen positively shined despite being freshly divorced from Tom Brady — because, of course, she did. She's Gisele Bündchen.
The theme of the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time," fitting with the Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" Spring exhibition. [The exhibit] will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment," museum CEO Max Hollein told Vogue in November 2023. Well, we expected some flabbergasting florals and fairytale beauties. But we're here for the Grimms, not the Disney fairytales. We're here for the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Met Gala.
Bad Bunny's intriguing 2024 Met Gala get-up
2024 Met Gala co-chair Bad Bunny certainly made an entrance in his custom-made Maison Margiela Artisanal for John Galliano couture costume. He looked stylish and dapper, yet strangely, also like the military love child of King Henry VIII and the artist formerly known as Prince — a bizarre match, but then, so was Bad Bunny's get-up.
He was clad in a 16th-century-style hat, glasses that he'd (possibly) borrowed from Elton John, and a semi-visible stitch suit complete with a red striped inner seam. In his leather-gloved hands, he clutched a bouquet of flowers. The bouquet included the Flor de Maga, the national flower of his native Puerto Rico.
Virginia Smith's readiness for bed at the 2024 Met Gala
Virginia Smith is Vogue USA's fashion director, so you would think that she would have a bulging Rolodex (retro is trendy nowadays, don't you know) filled with contact details for all of the world's top designers and stylists desperate to dress her for what's, let face it, the fashion extravaganza of the year.
Yet, props where props are due. Smith either took the "sleeping beauties" Met Gala inspiration literally — as in, really literally. Or, decided she couldn't be bothered to dress up all fancy for yet another boring celeb-packed, flashy fashion, champagne-fuelled gossip-fest.
So, Smith just slipped into a pair of (exceedingly expensive-looking) blue silk PJs with bits of floral embroidery here and there. The pants' legs were so long she didn't even have to wear any fancy shoes and could have, quite possibly, been wearing a pair of nice cozy slippers.
Rebecca Ferguson's puffy monstrosity
Rebecca Ferguson went for a Met Gala fashion twofer — the first part was Hid-E-Ous, the second De-Vine. The Swedish actor left everything to the imagination—like everything—in a voluminous black silk moiré muumuu cape she wore for her arrival at the 2024 Met Gala. It covered Ferguson from the neck to the ground and was as puffy as a late '90s P. Diddy.
Ferguson's cape contraption was reminiscent of Rihanna's 2021 Met Gala get-up when Queen RiRi sashayed onto the red carpet clad in a couture Balenciaga coatdress created by Demna Gvasalia. Obviously, Ri wore it best. Sorry, Rebecca.
Shockingly, Ferguson's atrocity was specially designed by Thom Browne — perhaps from his upcoming burka collection. The inside lining of the cape was embroidered with ravens, which everybody got a peek at when Ferguson later shed the cape to reveal a gorgeous black and silver sparkly fitted frock.
Jessica Serfaty's floral fright
Jessica Serfaty's floral cape left the Chelsea Flower Show looking devoid of buds in comparison. The "Days of Their Lives" actor really took the floral theme of the 2024 Met Gala to heart, and then she really ran with it. Like, really, really ran with it. And full marks for Serfaty. She went as big on the flowers as is humanly possible — literally from head to toe.
Serfaty was reminiscent of one of those soft toys you never manage to win at the fairground rip-off hoop-throwing scams. Either that or a weird Jeff Koons' living creation.
Thankfully for everyone, Serfaty later removed the ludicrously over-floral cape and revealed a gorgeous pink fitted dress underneath — without a bud in sight.
Gwendoline Christie's Hunger Games hairdo
With a wild bleach-blond 'do that seemingly got wilder by the moment throughout the night, Gwendoline Christie certainly brought the drama to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Her overall look was fabulously reminiscent of a character from "The Hunger Games."
That said, Christie's custom-designed Maison Margiela's John Galliano dress was to die for, though. She accessorized the blood-red velvet fitted frock with a glorious flowing see-through black tulle opera coat. Still, gorgeous gown and accessories aside, Christie's hair was just unforgivable.
Mindy Kaling's Cinderella coach turned pumpkin
Mindy Kaling spent a lot of time thinking about the 2024 Met Gala beauty and fairytale theme, eventually settling on Cinderella.
However, rather than paying homage to the lead character or even the ugly sisters, Kaling decided to plump for a totally bizarre outfit that resembled Cinderella's coach just before it turned into a pumpkin.
Her beige-colored creation was actually designed by Gaurav Gupta, and Kaling was quite taken with the fantastical frock, which was also called the "melting flower of time," according to WWD.
Gustav Magnar Witzøe's Roman Repunzel wrongdoing
Despite being one of the youngest billionaires in the world, Gustav Magnar Witzøe is kind of fishy. But that's probably got a lot to do with his family's fortune being built on salmon production — which is quite the lucrative business, apparently. Forbes estimates Witzøe as being worth $3.8 billion. Not too shabby.
That level of cash gives him the confidence to wear whatever the heck he wants, wherever the heck he wants. We're all about non-gender conformist clothing, but Witzøe's 2024 Met Gala gladiator-inspired gown monstrosity was just downright bizarre.
Despite being utterly ridiculous, the nude glitter-encrusted pantyhose and matching arm appendages really did nothing to distract from the horror of the rest of his Roman emperor meets Rapunzel caped combo. And seriously, for somebody with billions in the bank, wouldn't you think he'd occasionally have something to smile about?
Ashley Graham's va va voom cleavage-baring corset
Ashley Graham is kind of a new Joan Rivers — without being Joan Rivers — for the 2024 Met Gala. The model was one of the hosts on the Gala's live stream, along with Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
Graham was all set to quiz the fashion world's creme de la creme about their style choices, but some could wonder (Joan, is that you?) if Graham was dressed for the job at hand. Don't get us wrong, girlfriend looked fierce. Still, there was a lot of va va voom going on as she held nothing back in a super tight leather corset with a see-through net skirt by Ludovic de Saint Sernin that reportedly took 500 hours to make.
Anna Wintour's foray from Prada to provincial
Anna Wintour! Oh, Anna Wintour! When has the devil in Prada ever set a fashionable foot wrong? Not in living memory, it seems. Whenever Wintour is pictured front and center at the latest hot fashion show her bob is always perfect, Jackie-O glasses in place, and she's clad head to toe in fabulous couture.
So, what went wrong at the 2024 Met Gala? With all that money, all those connections, and all those years of styling and fashion experience, the best Wintour could come up with was a shapeless white dress and an old black coat with a few flowers embroidered on the seams.
The ensemble was, apparently, down to the Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who is Loewe's creative director and an honorary chair at the 2024 Met Gala. You could have done better, Jonathan, seriously.