The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala is the hottest ticket in NYC's fashion world. Actually, it's the hottest ticket in the whole world's fashion world. And yet, you still get an excessive amount of worst-dressed celebs clogging up the Met Gala red carpet. According to Vogue — whose editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, is a Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee and oversees the event's proceedings — the Met Gala's 2023 red carpet livestream racked up 53 million views across various platforms. Who doesn't want to see the glamorous and glitzy grandeur, staggering style smash hits, and, of course, the freakish and fabulous fashion fatalities?

Given the high-profile attendees who'd recently gone through very public divorces, the Met Gala 2023 was (relatively) drama-free. Everybody was left asking "Ye who?" after Kim Kardashian strutted her stuff in a dress adorned with 50,000 pearls and North West as her plus one — sort of. Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen positively shined despite being freshly divorced from Tom Brady — because, of course, she did. She's Gisele Bündchen.

The theme of the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time," fitting with the Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" Spring exhibition. [The exhibit] will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment," museum CEO Max Hollein told Vogue in November 2023. Well, we expected some flabbergasting florals and fairytale beauties. But we're here for the Grimms, not the Disney fairytales. We're here for the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Met Gala.