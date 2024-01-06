Lauren Sanchez's Engagement Ring From Jeff Bezos Is Worth A Fortune

Even though it's clear that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' ceremony will probably be the biggest wedding of the year, they've only just started to figure out what they want. "We're still thinking about the wedding," Sanchez told Vogue. "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged for five months!"

Sanchez also revealed that, though she'll probably have her pick of the lot for what will undoubtedly be a gorgeous wedding dress, she hasn't narrowed down her choices yet. "There's so many incredible designers!" she said. "Once I get a minute, I'll slow down." She went on to reveal that Bezos' 60th birthday was higher on her list of priorities.

Back in August, a source close to Sanchez and Bezos also revealed they're super early in the planning process. So early, in fact, that they haven't really started planning at all yet. "They're not planning the wedding yet," revealed the insider to People. "They're still just enjoying the engagement ... they had an amazing time with close friends [at the engagement party]."