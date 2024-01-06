Lauren Sanchez's Engagement Ring From Jeff Bezos Is Worth A Fortune
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez, a former news anchor, with a ring bearing an astronomical price tag. Of course, Bezos is a billionaire, so money is no object. He definitely proved it with his fiancé's engagement ring, which reportedly cost $2.5 million and boasts 20 carats, according to Page Six. Bezos gave Sanchez the astonishing ring during their proposal, which took place back in May 2023, according to CNN. In recent months, Bezos and Sanchez have graced the public with the fabulous details surrounding their engagement, ring, and eventual wedding plans.
The couple's engagement party went down in November at Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller's estate, according to Vogue in the outlet's exclusive coverage of the festivities. The famed designer and business mogul hosts were far from the only celebrity attendees on the guest list, which also included Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, and the one and only Kris Jenner. The one percenters enjoyed an upscale dinner and a private performance from singer Jewel. Hey, that's what you do when you're filthy stinking rich. Of course, Bezos' and Sanchez's upscale road to the altar didn't begin or end there.
Jeff Bezos spent $2.5 million on Lauren Sanchez's ring
Like any fabulously wealthy couple, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hard-launched their engagement with an exclusive profile in Vogue. They dished about their surprisingly normal lifestyle, which included journaling and eating breakfast tortillas together. Of course, their relationship has exceptional aspects — like the fact that Bezos proposed to Sanchez as they enjoyed a private dinner by the sea. "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," Sanchez admitted about her gorgeous pink engagement ring. And she had every reason to!
In September, Page Six captured photos of Sanchez flaunting her gorgeous rock as she supported Kering Group's Caring For Women Charity gala. And while the organization's philanthropic efforts were the most important aspect of the evening, Sanchez couldn't help but command attention. Seriously, her ring is blinding! Of course, Sanchez paired the jewelry with a yellow sparkly dress that perfectly rounded out her look. But that won't be the only accessory signifying Sanchez's new wifey status. According to People, Sanchez recently sported a "Mrs. B." necklace. Sounds like someone's excited to get married!
What to expect from the Sanchez-Bezos wedding
Even though it's clear that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' ceremony will probably be the biggest wedding of the year, they've only just started to figure out what they want. "We're still thinking about the wedding," Sanchez told Vogue. "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged for five months!"
Sanchez also revealed that, though she'll probably have her pick of the lot for what will undoubtedly be a gorgeous wedding dress, she hasn't narrowed down her choices yet. "There's so many incredible designers!" she said. "Once I get a minute, I'll slow down." She went on to reveal that Bezos' 60th birthday was higher on her list of priorities.
Back in August, a source close to Sanchez and Bezos also revealed they're super early in the planning process. So early, in fact, that they haven't really started planning at all yet. "They're not planning the wedding yet," revealed the insider to People. "They're still just enjoying the engagement ... they had an amazing time with close friends [at the engagement party]."