Strange Things About Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Relationship

Jeff Bezos delivered strangeness by the truckload after marrying MacKenzie Scott, but the Amazon founder's relationship with Lauren Sánchez is arguably just as odd. On January 9, 2019, Bezos tweeted that he and Scott were getting divorced. Hours later, the National Enquirer claimed that it possessed photos and text messages proving that Bezos and Sánchez had been carrying on an extramarital affair for months. When the tabloid published the contents of some of those messages, we got a small taste of just how weird things were going to get.

According to the National Enquirer, an April 2018 message from Bezos to Sánchez read, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon." (Apparently, Bezos finds it highly complimentary to assure a gal that he doesn't think she's a zombie.) While it's not a common occurrence for relationships to be tested by the publication of leaked texts in the pages of a tabloid, Sánchez would later insist that she and her billionaire tech exec beau are not so different from the rest of us. "Our lives are pretty normal," she told Vogue. For their joint 2023 interview with the fashion mag, she and Bezos cosplayed as "Yellowstone" characters on Bezos' 400,000-acre ranch in Texas.

One could also argue that it's rather abnormal for a helicopter crash survivor like Bezos to fall in love with a helicopter pilot like Sánchez, but strangeness is par for the course for this couple.