Michelle Obama Fires Back At Barack Divorce Rumors (But Makes Revealing Admission)

Michelle Obama has fired back at the divorce rumors circulating about her and Barack Obama — but she also made a surprising admission about their marriage. While Barack and Michelle's relationship was once seen as impenetrable, the beloved couple has been plagued with divorce rumors over the past couple of years. Michelle's noticeable absence at Barack's side at several notable political events, including Donald Trump's second inauguration, also inspired whispers about their marriage. Fortunately, Mrs. Obama has decided to set the record straight once and for all — and it's good news.

During an April 2025 appearance on "Work in Progress," hosted by Sophia Bush, Michelle discussed the reaction to her choosing which social obligations she wants to attend, and how her decisions had given rise to speculation about her and Barack's marriage. "The interesting thing is that when I say 'no,' for the most part, people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm okay," she said during the interview. "And that's the thing that we as women, I think, we struggle with — disappointing people." Finally addressing their marriage, she continued, "So much so that people, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

The former first lady also snarked at people who assumed her absences were anything other than "a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself." Mic drop. And while it's great to hear that she and Barack haven't thrown in the towel on their marriage, Michelle implied that their dynamic has changed a little with time.