Michelle Obama Fires Back At Barack Divorce Rumors (But Makes Revealing Admission)
Michelle Obama has fired back at the divorce rumors circulating about her and Barack Obama — but she also made a surprising admission about their marriage. While Barack and Michelle's relationship was once seen as impenetrable, the beloved couple has been plagued with divorce rumors over the past couple of years. Michelle's noticeable absence at Barack's side at several notable political events, including Donald Trump's second inauguration, also inspired whispers about their marriage. Fortunately, Mrs. Obama has decided to set the record straight once and for all — and it's good news.
During an April 2025 appearance on "Work in Progress," hosted by Sophia Bush, Michelle discussed the reaction to her choosing which social obligations she wants to attend, and how her decisions had given rise to speculation about her and Barack's marriage. "The interesting thing is that when I say 'no,' for the most part, people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm okay," she said during the interview. "And that's the thing that we as women, I think, we struggle with — disappointing people." Finally addressing their marriage, she continued, "So much so that people, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
The former first lady also snarked at people who assumed her absences were anything other than "a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself." Mic drop. And while it's great to hear that she and Barack haven't thrown in the towel on their marriage, Michelle implied that their dynamic has changed a little with time.
Barack and Michelle Obama are doing their own thing
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama don't seem to be attached at the hip 24/7 like in previous years. Instead, it seems they're in a season of prioritizing their individual happiness within their marriage as they navigate being empty nesters with more time and freedom. "I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year. It was a real big example of me, myself, looking at something that I was supposed to do ... and I chose to do what was best for me," said the former first lady on "Work In Progress." "Not what I had to do, not what other people wanted me to do, and between you and me, that was an important test for me, just as a woman and as an independent person."
Barack has yet to expound on his wife's candid comments, but he has acknowledged that their relationship wasn't always roses and sunshine. Responding on "CBS Mornings" to previous comments Michelle made about a 10-year period in their marriage when they weren't exactly on the best terms, Barack said, "Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House. And to have a little more time with her." Barack also explained that raising their daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, was her priority for many years and that he sometimes took that for granted. "I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her," he said.
That said, Michelle believes Barack was a good father. "What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did okay as a dad,'" he said. "And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles." The beauty of love!