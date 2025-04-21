The Tragic Truth About Rachael Ray's Health Issues
Rachael Ray sparked concern from fans after she shared a clip of her cooking show, "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," in September 2024. During the video, the chef described making osso buco for the late Tony Bennett and being alarmed when he slipped on her marble floor. Fans noticed that Ray looked unrecognizable and that there was something off about her speech. One commented, "I haven't watched [Rachael] in over a decade. Seeing her now, I honestly wouldn't [recognize her], and her voice was definitely slurred. I am concerned something is off." Another defended Ray by posting, "Can we stop being internet doctors? Rachael Ray put in years in this industry. If she's going through a health issue, let's wish her well but calling her names or making fun of her is downright terrible. What's wrong with some of y'all?"
While she didn't address her fans' concerns about her health, Ray revealed a month later in the first episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," that she had injured herself. "I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day. I'm always writing something. ... I like what people consider physical work," she stated. Ray then shared, "I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven't been doing that in a while." Sadly, Ray's health came into question again when she shared another clip of her cooking show, which had fans wondering if she was truly okay.
Fans are wondering if Rachael Ray is inebriated while filming her show
Rachael Ray, who has undergone quite the transformation over the years, never takes herself too seriously, which she proved in a February 24 Instagram reel. She posted a snippet of her goofing around while making fajitas for her show and joked, "Look, I'm Princess Leia," while placing two bowls on her head. "It reminds me of someone drinking or high," an Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "Sadly, I do think that she is drinking before her show and also during it. I know some people say that she has health issues but as someone who doesn't drink anymore I can just tell by the intonation of her voice that she has a few in her."
Back in 2008, fans were concerned when there was a rumor that Ray had throat cancer. Her spokesperson was quick to shoot that down and revealed that she just had a benign cyst in her throat that was going to be surgically removed, per People. Ray, who is known for her unique voice, told the publication two years earlier that she suffered from croup when she was younger. "I don't have the strongest vocal cords to begin with. I went to a voice doctor [who] taught me exercises for my throat and to cut back a little on the caffeine," the television host shared.