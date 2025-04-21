The Tragic Truth About Rachael Ray's Health Issues

Rachael Ray sparked concern from fans after she shared a clip of her cooking show, "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," in September 2024. During the video, the chef described making osso buco for the late Tony Bennett and being alarmed when he slipped on her marble floor. Fans noticed that Ray looked unrecognizable and that there was something off about her speech. One commented, "I haven't watched [Rachael] in over a decade. Seeing her now, I honestly wouldn't [recognize her], and her voice was definitely slurred. I am concerned something is off." Another defended Ray by posting, "Can we stop being internet doctors? Rachael Ray put in years in this industry. If she's going through a health issue, let's wish her well but calling her names or making fun of her is downright terrible. What's wrong with some of y'all?"

While she didn't address her fans' concerns about her health, Ray revealed a month later in the first episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," that she had injured herself. "I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day. I'm always writing something. ... I like what people consider physical work," she stated. Ray then shared, "I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven't been doing that in a while." Sadly, Ray's health came into question again when she shared another clip of her cooking show, which had fans wondering if she was truly okay.