Lauren Sánchez Flaunts Pricey Gift After Space Trip & We Wish She'd Read The Room

While Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and the rest of their crew made it home safely, it seems that Blue Origin's star-studded space trip still didn't go exactly as planned. The minds behind the trip seemingly expected it to be symbol of women empowerment. Needless to say, that goal entirely backfired. And, this shows that Sánchez doesn't have her finger on the pulse of the general public the way she may have thought. Now, the accessory she's showing off and the famous friends who gifted it to her are further proof that while Sánchez wants us to think she's out of this world, she's really just out of touch.

Two days after her April 14 trip to space, Sánchez shared a photo of a very different space craft on her Instagram Story. She showed off a glitzy Judith Leiber clutch bag in the shape of a UFO, aptly named the UFO Orbiter. She captioned the photo, "Out of this world!" and tagged Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian with a, "Thank you." These days, folks are particularly aware of wealth inequality in the United States, and as such, flaunting wealth hasn't been going over too well. This inspired one of the biggest complaints about the recent Blue Origin rocket launch — just how much money it cost celebrities to launch into space for a few minutes when so many people are struggling to pay for basic needs. Yet, in the wake of this PR blunder, Sánchez showed off a bag that is worth $6,995.

