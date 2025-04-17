Lauren Sánchez Flaunts Pricey Gift After Space Trip & We Wish She'd Read The Room
While Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and the rest of their crew made it home safely, it seems that Blue Origin's star-studded space trip still didn't go exactly as planned. The minds behind the trip seemingly expected it to be symbol of women empowerment. Needless to say, that goal entirely backfired. And, this shows that Sánchez doesn't have her finger on the pulse of the general public the way she may have thought. Now, the accessory she's showing off and the famous friends who gifted it to her are further proof that while Sánchez wants us to think she's out of this world, she's really just out of touch.
Two days after her April 14 trip to space, Sánchez shared a photo of a very different space craft on her Instagram Story. She showed off a glitzy Judith Leiber clutch bag in the shape of a UFO, aptly named the UFO Orbiter. She captioned the photo, "Out of this world!" and tagged Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian with a, "Thank you." These days, folks are particularly aware of wealth inequality in the United States, and as such, flaunting wealth hasn't been going over too well. This inspired one of the biggest complaints about the recent Blue Origin rocket launch — just how much money it cost celebrities to launch into space for a few minutes when so many people are struggling to pay for basic needs. Yet, in the wake of this PR blunder, Sánchez showed off a bag that is worth $6,995.
Sánchez's Instagram post proves she just doesn't get it
Based on Lauren Sánchez's Instagram post, it's safe to assume that Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian gifted the pricey bag to her to acknowledge her space trip. The Kardashians have become known for their out of touch moments, so it's really no surprise that they're cozying up to Sánchez with an extravagant gift after her extravagant stunt. The Kardashian-Jenner family owns some stupidly expensive things, and they aren't strangers to saying and doing things that the public isn't so fond of. The fact that they seemingly wanted to somehow associate themselves with the big space trip isn't exactly a shock.
Sánchez doesn't seem to get the picture that bragging about how much money you have can make you unlikable to a lot of people. Her fiance Jeff Bezos is the second wealthiest man in the world, and her engagement ring from him is, of course, worth a fortune. Her rock and her new UFO purse are far from the only costly accessories she's flaunted. In the wake of the bad press Sánchez has been getting for her trip to space, one might have thought that the pilot wouldn't be posting pics of overpriced presents from her ultra-rich friends. Still, it seems that when you're in a place where heading to space for day trips is no big expense, it can be hard to stay grounded.