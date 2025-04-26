Jack Schlossberg's Weird Obsession With JD Vance's Wife Explained

Jack Schlossberg came close to breaking the internet during the inauguration when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to draw a very strange parallel between Usha Vance and his late grandmother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. In the time since, he's continued to make bizarre comments about the second lady — and let's just say not everyone is here for it.

Let's start at the very beginning. On January 20, 2025, Schlossberg popped onto X to pose a question to his followers. "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O," he wrote. At the time, many were quick to point out the bizarreness of Schlossberg referring to his grandmother as "hot," though he's since clarified that the reason he did so was to troll Republicans and conservatives. In an interview on "The Blueprint with Jen Psaki," he explained, "You get all these retweets, quotes, and everybody flips out about it, and I think that that's kind of the game the other side's been playing really well, which is flipping people out and getting a reaction." Well, he's certainly been getting reactions.

While it was pretty clear that first X post had nothing to do with Usha, unfortunately for the second lady, it wouldn't be the last time Schlossberg spoke about her on social media. Au contraire, on April 6, he posted to X that he was expecting a son. The next day, he posted a very obviously edited picture to Instagram of Usha holding a baby with his face plastered onto it. Unsurprisingly, many were unsettled. "This is creepy and stalkerish," wrote one critic. Another noted, "I don't even get this one, nor the obsession with Usha, but ok ... lol." While we get Schlossberg's sentiments on deliberately posting strange content to get a reaction, we're going to agree, there.