Jack Schlossberg's Weird Obsession With JD Vance's Wife Explained
Jack Schlossberg came close to breaking the internet during the inauguration when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to draw a very strange parallel between Usha Vance and his late grandmother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. In the time since, he's continued to make bizarre comments about the second lady — and let's just say not everyone is here for it.
Let's start at the very beginning. On January 20, 2025, Schlossberg popped onto X to pose a question to his followers. "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O," he wrote. At the time, many were quick to point out the bizarreness of Schlossberg referring to his grandmother as "hot," though he's since clarified that the reason he did so was to troll Republicans and conservatives. In an interview on "The Blueprint with Jen Psaki," he explained, "You get all these retweets, quotes, and everybody flips out about it, and I think that that's kind of the game the other side's been playing really well, which is flipping people out and getting a reaction." Well, he's certainly been getting reactions.
While it was pretty clear that first X post had nothing to do with Usha, unfortunately for the second lady, it wouldn't be the last time Schlossberg spoke about her on social media. Au contraire, on April 6, he posted to X that he was expecting a son. The next day, he posted a very obviously edited picture to Instagram of Usha holding a baby with his face plastered onto it. Unsurprisingly, many were unsettled. "This is creepy and stalkerish," wrote one critic. Another noted, "I don't even get this one, nor the obsession with Usha, but ok ... lol." While we get Schlossberg's sentiments on deliberately posting strange content to get a reaction, we're going to agree, there.
Jack has also made weird content concerning JD Vance
Usha Vance isn't the only Vance to have been on the receiving end of outlandish social media content made by Jack Schlossberg. He's also created some very strange content revolving around JD Vance, himself. However, whereas Schlossberg's posts about Usha came off as bizarre, those targeting the VP made a lot more sense.
@jack.schlossberg
HEY JD IM LOOKING for a role model... someone BIG AND TOUGH but also strong ... help me ?
We'll start with the TikTok video he shared trolling JD ahead of the election. Posturing as an obsessed ex, he whined, "JD? JD? JD? I'm at the Senate. I'm at the steps of the Capitol, JD, but you don't think that Trump lost the 2020 election. JD? I miss you. What are you gonna say this time when you lose?" Several months later, Schlossberg posted a picture to Instagram of himself stretching at a ballet class, with JD's head edited in to make it seem as though he was staring at his crotch. "WTF are you looking at JD? Creep ..." he captioned it.
There's no question that Schlossberg's posts are unorthodox, but the fact remains that he gets a ton of attention to his socials, and given that the more out-there posts are interspersed with more serious updates, he probably is getting his message out there to many more people than if he opted for less offbeat content from the get-go. Granted, we're not sure those who don't already share his sentiments will be sticking around for those more serious posts. Even so, it's safe to say Schlossberg is unbothered. As he explained of his approach on "The Blueprint with Jen Psaki," "You have to be willing to take risks and speak your mind and live with the consequences and be okay with not everybody understanding you." Outlandish or not, Schlossberg is sticking with his approach.