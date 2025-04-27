Rachael Ray Looks So Different Without Makeup

Rachael Ray has undergone quite a transformation throughout her illustrious career. During the early 00s — when Ray was still an upcoming celebrity chef and talk show host — she showed off much more of her glamorous side. Whether attending the Daytime Emmys or numerous other industry-related events, Ray was often seen donning fitted mini dresses, voluminous hair, and, of course, perfectly applied makeup. On her talk show, "The Rachael Ray Show," Ray would flaunt a daytime-appropriate glam, often defined by bouncy curls, business-chic attire, and more subtle makeup. But that was then.

Ray now takes a different approach to beauty that's a little less flashy, but just as gorgeous. It's become common to see her show up for work wearing barely any makeup at all — and there's a reason for that! While she spent years embracing her glam side and providing millennials and beyond with endless beauty inspo, it's been said repeatedly that she's not the biggest fan of makeup and really only wore it for her job. According to one post on her website, the relatable chef doesn't bother getting glammed up at home. Meanwhile, one of Ray's favorite makeup products, the "Milk Makeup Blur Stick," is "for people who don't want to wear makeup" — such as herself, obviously (via Rachael Ray Show).

But the only thing that naturalistas love more than a good no-makeup, makeup look is actually getting to wear no makeup. Here's what Ray looks like without it.