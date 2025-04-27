Rachael Ray Looks So Different Without Makeup
Rachael Ray has undergone quite a transformation throughout her illustrious career. During the early 00s — when Ray was still an upcoming celebrity chef and talk show host — she showed off much more of her glamorous side. Whether attending the Daytime Emmys or numerous other industry-related events, Ray was often seen donning fitted mini dresses, voluminous hair, and, of course, perfectly applied makeup. On her talk show, "The Rachael Ray Show," Ray would flaunt a daytime-appropriate glam, often defined by bouncy curls, business-chic attire, and more subtle makeup. But that was then.
Ray now takes a different approach to beauty that's a little less flashy, but just as gorgeous. It's become common to see her show up for work wearing barely any makeup at all — and there's a reason for that! While she spent years embracing her glam side and providing millennials and beyond with endless beauty inspo, it's been said repeatedly that she's not the biggest fan of makeup and really only wore it for her job. According to one post on her website, the relatable chef doesn't bother getting glammed up at home. Meanwhile, one of Ray's favorite makeup products, the "Milk Makeup Blur Stick," is "for people who don't want to wear makeup" — such as herself, obviously (via Rachael Ray Show).
But the only thing that naturalistas love more than a good no-makeup, makeup look is actually getting to wear no makeup. Here's what Ray looks like without it.
Less is more for Rachael Ray these days
With over 20 years in the industry, Rachael Ray has more than paid her dues, which means she can pretty much do whatever she wants. That includes joining the celebs who are often seen without makeup — whether or not she's filming her TV projects. As seen above, Ray took a minimalist approach to glam during a June 2020 cooking demo. As she taught viewers how to give spicy sopressata pizza a vegetarian makeover, Ray sported a refreshingly clean face, devoid of much product. This makeup-free approach put her gorgeous, vibrant skin on display (even if a little of it may have been covered up by concealer or bronzer).
Judging from his shot, it's clear that Ray has healthy, hydrated skin. In fact, staying moisturized pretty much sums up Ray's entire beauty routine. "I moisturize a ton ... we buy ridiculous amounts of moisturizer," she admitted (via Rachael Ray show). Unsurprisingly, her mother pushed her on this particular journey. "My mom gave me my first moisturizer when I was 13, I think," she said. "And so it's just buckets of goop on my face. ... I put so much goop on my face in the morning, it's frightening ... and I let it just kind of sink in there. That's my skincare routine." So while the TV star may not do her own makeup like some other celebs (when she wears it), she has taken responsibility for her skincare!