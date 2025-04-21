Karoline Leavitt's Leggy Easter Look Makes Big Age Gap With Husband Even Harder To Ignore

Karoline Leavitt's Easter look has brought more attention to the large age gap she shares with her husband.

Leavitt's relationship with her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, who's over 30 years her senior, has inspired headlines, outrage, and jokes since the current White House press secretary started with Donald Trump's administration. Interestingly enough, Karoline and Riccio tied the knot in January 2025, ahead of her first day as Trump's White House press secretary, but not even the happy occasion could ward off the discourse. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" she posted alongside a photo of her and Riccio in their wedding attire. Despite the personal milestone, Karoline's comments are full of people commenting on their age gap. "Married to a 60 year old millionaire. Must be love," wrote one user.

Unfortunately for Karoline, her leggy Easter outfit — consisting of a canary yellow sun dress — emphasized the 27-year-old's youthful energy compared to Riccio, who's almost sixty years old. Riccio, by the way, showed up wearing a blue blazer, slacks, and a white button-down. Like Karoline and the rest of their crew, he finished off his look with sunglasses. But even shades couldn't stop Karoline's supporters, or perhaps her haters, from pointing out their striking age gap — even if it was indirectly. "Marrying grandfathers must be a thing," commented one user underneath the Instagram post that Karoline's sister, Kara Leavitt, shared about the holiday outing. Of course, the newlyweds are no stranger to the chatter surrounding their relationship.

