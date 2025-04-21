Karoline Leavitt's Leggy Easter Look Makes Big Age Gap With Husband Even Harder To Ignore
Karoline Leavitt's Easter look has brought more attention to the large age gap she shares with her husband.
Leavitt's relationship with her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, who's over 30 years her senior, has inspired headlines, outrage, and jokes since the current White House press secretary started with Donald Trump's administration. Interestingly enough, Karoline and Riccio tied the knot in January 2025, ahead of her first day as Trump's White House press secretary, but not even the happy occasion could ward off the discourse. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" she posted alongside a photo of her and Riccio in their wedding attire. Despite the personal milestone, Karoline's comments are full of people commenting on their age gap. "Married to a 60 year old millionaire. Must be love," wrote one user.
Unfortunately for Karoline, her leggy Easter outfit — consisting of a canary yellow sun dress — emphasized the 27-year-old's youthful energy compared to Riccio, who's almost sixty years old. Riccio, by the way, showed up wearing a blue blazer, slacks, and a white button-down. Like Karoline and the rest of their crew, he finished off his look with sunglasses. But even shades couldn't stop Karoline's supporters, or perhaps her haters, from pointing out their striking age gap — even if it was indirectly. "Marrying grandfathers must be a thing," commented one user underneath the Instagram post that Karoline's sister, Kara Leavitt, shared about the holiday outing. Of course, the newlyweds are no stranger to the chatter surrounding their relationship.
Karoline Leavitt has commented on her age gap romance
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio have a much bigger age gap than most celebrity couples, but that hasn't stopped them from building a life together. It also hasn't stopped social media users from sharing their disapproval over their union.
In response to a picture of Leavitt and Riccio with their newborn son, one X user wrote, "Karoline Leavitt, the new White House Press Secretary, is married to a man who is 32 years older than her." They continued, "It's no wonder she cropped him out of this photo. He's old enough to be holding his grandson. I'm so tired of these people taking their clear daddy issues out on the American people with Trump." The post has since racked up nearly 27,000 views.
Of course, this is one of many unflattering comments about Leavitt's marriage to Riccio. Interestingly, Leavitt has broached the topic in the past. While speaking with Megyn Kelly on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt said, "I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible." She continued, "He's the father of my child, of course, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And so supportive, especially during this very chaotic period of life. ... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board."