Kristi Noem's Stolen Purse Fiasco Has Corey Lewandowski Rumors On Everyone's Lips

Kristi Noem lost several of her belongings when her purse was stolen at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on Easter, no less. But out of all the valuables she lost, which included makeup, blank checks, and medication, the $3,000 her thief also escaped with is causing the most stir. As if she didn't have enough to worry about, the controversy has only fueled the Noem and Corey Lewandowski affair rumors that continue to stalk the pair. A representative claimed the South Dakota native carried the $3,000 simply because the holidays put her in a very generous spirit. "Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," they said per CNN.

Advertisement

Although that explanation certainly makes sense, Eric Colombus offered another plausible theory which could also track. "If you wonder why the DHS Secretary brought $3,000 in cash to dinner, consider that she's reportedly having an affair with her unofficial top aide," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "(Both are married and may want to keep certain expenditures off of their credit card bills.)" It's no wonder that Noem having so much cash on hand has been a hot topic coming out of the scandal. It seems easier to believe that she was indulging in clandestine activity, or simply showing off, by carrying so much cash on hand when credit cards are a thing. Whatever the case, the greatest crime the thief might've done to Noem was putting her scandal with Lewandowski back in the spotlight.

Advertisement