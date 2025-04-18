Kristi Noem Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The prevalence of "Mar-a-Lago face" among the women in Donald Trump's inner circle has become endemic. Botox, nose jobs, honey-highlighted wavy long hair, fillers, tanning, and, most importantly, sinewy biceps are key to joining Trump's coterie of cohorts. Look no further than Laura Loomer, Lara Trump, Alina Habba, Margo Martin, and Kristi Noem for any proof you need.

The latter is one of the most notable examples. From pre- to post-MAGA, Noem's transformation is a staggering sight. And funnily (or not, as the case may be), her political star has risen in line with her MAGA morphing. Studying old photos of the secretary of homeland security compared to current pics shows just how dramatic her metamorphosis has been, so it's little surprise that Noem can't escape the rampant plastic surgery rumors burning up social media and the world's press.

Experts have speculated on the growth and meaning behind the distinct aesthetic, with some drawing pretty creepy and dark conclusions. For example, Santiago Martinez Magdalena, Professor at the Public University of Navarra, linked the look to eugenics in an essay (via El Pais). He claimed that "cosmetic procedures generate a specific, surgical kind of beauty linked to an aesthetic eugenics with 'the Caucasian model as a hygienic and normative horizon, the choice of working models and the exposure of the body as the focal point.'" Whatever the actual reason is, it's a look that's here to stay. We're checking out some of Noem's appearances that sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive.

