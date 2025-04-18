Kristi Noem Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive
The prevalence of "Mar-a-Lago face" among the women in Donald Trump's inner circle has become endemic. Botox, nose jobs, honey-highlighted wavy long hair, fillers, tanning, and, most importantly, sinewy biceps are key to joining Trump's coterie of cohorts. Look no further than Laura Loomer, Lara Trump, Alina Habba, Margo Martin, and Kristi Noem for any proof you need.
The latter is one of the most notable examples. From pre- to post-MAGA, Noem's transformation is a staggering sight. And funnily (or not, as the case may be), her political star has risen in line with her MAGA morphing. Studying old photos of the secretary of homeland security compared to current pics shows just how dramatic her metamorphosis has been, so it's little surprise that Noem can't escape the rampant plastic surgery rumors burning up social media and the world's press.
Experts have speculated on the growth and meaning behind the distinct aesthetic, with some drawing pretty creepy and dark conclusions. For example, Santiago Martinez Magdalena, Professor at the Public University of Navarra, linked the look to eugenics in an essay (via El Pais). He claimed that "cosmetic procedures generate a specific, surgical kind of beauty linked to an aesthetic eugenics with 'the Caucasian model as a hygienic and normative horizon, the choice of working models and the exposure of the body as the focal point.'" Whatever the actual reason is, it's a look that's here to stay. We're checking out some of Noem's appearances that sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive.
Noem's state of the state face
Kristi Noem pulled no punches in her penultimate South Dakota State of the State address on January 9, 2024. She stood at the Pierre Capitol podium boasting about the many improvements ushered in during her governorship. "South Dakota is doing better than every other state in the nation!" she claimed, the first of many alternative facts to follow.
Noem isn't renowned for her relationship with the truth. She claimed education was the fourth of her administration's 10 greatest achievements, while healthcare was third. More "alternative facts" than "actual facts," given that the U.S. News and World Report ranks South Dakota 43rd for healthcare and 15th for education out of the USA's 50 states. Still, there was no arguing with her Second Amendment brags. Noem introduced some of the most lax gun laws in the country, making it the 5th easiest state to score a firearm. Not surprisingly, she failed to mention the 2.5% increase in violent crime and higher than the national average of gun-related suicides — an estimated 94 annually, per Every Stat.
Still, many weren't paying attention to her words. They were way more focused on Noem's appearance. Which was, well, a tad different and a little more — refreshed? "All the makeup and filler and filters in the world doesn't change the fact that in person she's a hideous troll," a detractor wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Girl you got a whole new face," another opined.
Noem's dazzling new gnashers
Kristi Noem has plenty to smile about these days. Her toadying up to Donald Trump landed her the sweet gig as the 8th United States Secretary of Homeland Security. Some have questioned Noem's suitability for the role, which, according to the DHS website, involves overseeing "counterterrorism, cybersecurity, aviation security, [...and] border security." Not to mention "detection of and protection against chemical, biological and nuclear threats to the homeland, and response to disasters."
Still, her official bio should put any concerns to rest. "A South Dakota native, Secretary Noem is a rancher, farmer, small business owner, and proud mother and grandmother," it reads. In fairness, we all know she's great with a gun, at least when killing puppies. And being a mom and grandmom undoubtedly makes her a pro at responding to disasters — although not the kind that threatens to maim and murder millions.
But experience schmerience! At least Noem's got herself a mouth filled with perfect pearly whites, even if it doesn't bode well for the country's future wellbeing, given the dentistry resulted in an absolute disaster. Noem was slapped with a lawsuit by Travelers United, who accused her of posting an "undisclosed advertisement" on her socials. The weird infomercial was even more problematic, given that Noem was singing the praises of "Smile Texas." Last time we checked, the Lone Star is a good 1,037-mile drive from Mount Rushmore, which doesn't exactly say much about the then-Governor of South Dakota's home state businesses.
Noem's attempted puppy murder mitigation
Kristi Noem's deep love of firearms is a family affair. "Little Miss Addy, who is almost two," will need a piece very soon, she explained at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in April 2023. "I want to reassure you she already has a shotgun. She already has a rifle," the loving grandma boasted. Oh, and Little Miss Addy also has a pony called "Sparkles." For target practice, perhaps, since their puppy, Cricket, crossed the rainbow bridge after an irritated Noem shot the pub.
She wrote about killing the rambunctious pup in her book "No Going Back," resulting in a tsunami of outrage. Noem shrugged it off but eventually defended herself in a May 2024 Fox News interview. "It was a very hard decision for me," she insisted before taking offense at the 14-month-old being described as a puppy, insisting he was "an adult working dog."
Noem's interview went down like a lead balloon. However, many were more fixated on her plumped-up, expressionless face than her risible rhetoric. "The most shocking thing about this ridiculous interview is that Kristi Noem is able to open her mouth to lie at ALL, given how much plastic surgery she's had. PSA for Ladies of the Conservative Party (be you dog murderers or not): LAY OFF THE INJECTIONS SCALPELS & CLOWN MAKEUP," a hater advised on X. "Rumors are that Kristi Noem was aiming for her plastic surgeon but accidentally shot the family dog instead," another quipped.
Noem's Dirty Harry dirtbag deployment
Kristi Noem donned some tight jeans and a military-grade bulletproof vest with "POLICE ICE" emblazoned on it and perched a departmental baseball cap on top of her long, luscious hair extensions to help rid the mean streets of the illegal alien baddies terrorizing law-abiding 'Mericans. "Here in New York City this morning getting these dirtbags off the streets," Noem explained in a January 2025 X video clip.
The comments flooded in, and they were pretty brutal. Among the many puppy-killing quips, haters went in hard on Noem's seemingly surgically enhanced face and ludicrously long hair extensions. "I hope she doesn't get her hair caught on anything when she's kicking down doors and arresting abuelitas," one concerned citizen wrote. "How cute, Kristi is playing make believe. She's gotta get those extensions under control and cut down on the botox," a malcontent mused. "So Kristi Noem got her face puffed up with filler and Botox, underwent hours of hair extension attachments, hired professional make-up and hair, strapped on her customized bulletproof vest and filmed herself arresting your maid," a scornful detractor opined.
Homeland Security posted press photos on its website with captions offering insight into Noem's "Dirty Harry"-style shenanigans. "The target of this operation was violent criminals, including a ringleader of Tren De Aragua, in the United States," it explained, along with pics of Noem rallying the troops, sitting in the back of a van, and standing outside of a target's lair post-arrest.
Noem's Face the Nation face filler flak
Kristi Noem's "Face the Nation" appearance was divisive and derisive. Noem sat down with Margaret Brennan in March 2025 to discuss her plan for ensuring US citizens sleep soundly, confident in her ability to guarantee the country's safety. The homeland security secretary revealed she intends to take no prisoners (in addition to taking prisoners, literally) in her mission to make 'Merica great again. Unfortunately for Noem, though, Brennan also took no prisoners, questioning the politician's claim of meeting Kim Jong Un.
Face the Nation just did to Kristi Noem what she did to Cricket
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 5, 2024
"I'm sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants," she wrote in her book "No Going Back." Noem managed to umm and ahh her way through an absolutely cringeworthy response, basically just repeatedly and repeatedly stating that she's met so many world leaders from all over the globe. And well, let's face it, it's not like the North Korean dictator is particularly memorable.
Not surprisingly, Noem was brutally roasted on social media. However, she got equal flak for her seemingly filler-stuffed face as her "alternative fact" telling. "And which ever doctor did that face lift needs their medical license taken away...QUICKLY!" a commenter advised on X. "Her face is very frozen. Her lips barely move. Filler can do that. Especially when new," another opined.