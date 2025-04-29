Did Jennifer Aniston Get Plastic Surgery? Doctor Estimates All Her Face Work
Jennifer Aniston is one of those celebrities who has been refreshingly candid about having plastic surgery. Early in her career, she admitted to getting rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum, in which a part of her nose is off-center, causing congestion, nosebleeds, and other nasal issues. "Best thing I ever did," Aniston told People in 2007 (via Irish Examiner). "I slept like a baby for the first time in years." However, as far as surgical procedures go, that's all Aniston has ever owned up to. Referring to those rumors that she also had her breasts done, she stressed, "It's still mine. All of it. ... I don't know what else to do. I really am pretty happy with what God gave me."
That wasn't the only time Aniston hit back at the misconceptions about her life. In 2006, she also dismissed the claims during a sit-down interview with Oprah. "No boob job!" exclaimed the actor. "You know what it's called? It's called ten pounds." She added, "This is the funny thing, you're either, 'Oh, look at the bump.' ... But instead it's like, you know, maybe a couple cheese plates too many." Despite her honesty, Aniston hasn't fully escaped plastic surgery speculation.
On Reddit, fans of "The Morning Show" have taken issue with what they described as Aniston's "uncanny" appearance, with some accusing her of going overboard with the cosmetic enhancements — just like these GOP political stars. Plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman believes there may be some truth to those allegations: "In Jennifer's early career, ... her look was entirely natural," he told us exclusively. However, "As the years have passed, subtle changes in her appearance suggest she may have opted for minimal cosmetic interventions."
Jennifer Aniston has spoken against cosmetic enhancements
Dr. Joel Kopelman has listed several indicators that Jennifer Aniston has undergone cosmetic treatments to maintain her youthful appearance. For instance, "Her smooth forehead and absence of prominent crow's feet around her eyes could indicate the careful use of Botox. Her expressions remain dynamic and natural, which points to conservative application rather than overuse," he said. Aside from Botox, Aniston may have also opted for dermal fillers to help maintain the plumpness in her cheeks. He also noted that her nose seems slightly more pointed and refined compared to her older photos, which lines up with Aniston's admission of having undergone rhinoplasty when she was younger. Her smooth and glowing complexion, meanwhile, might be attributed to regular use of in-office treatments such as lasers and/or chemical peels.
Moreover, Aniston has likely gotten a face tuck at some point in her career based on the smooth appearance of her jawline and neck. "If she has undergone surgical procedures, they were executed seamlessly to enhance her natural features rather than dramatically altering her appearance," Dr. Kopelman pointed out. However, while Aniston has admitted to having tried Botox, she ultimately decided it wasn't for her.
"I think [Botox] makes women look older. Harder," she told Elle while promoting her film "Marley & Me" (via Digital Spy). "The warmth in their face goes away. That's what stopped me." After that, she continued exploring other options such as microneedling and peptide injections. This seems to contradict her earlier statements about cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery. "You know, to each their own. ... But sometimes I wish I could beg the people I know, who I am very near and dear to, to not touch their face," Aniston added.