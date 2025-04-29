Did Jennifer Aniston Get Plastic Surgery? Doctor Estimates All Her Face Work

Jennifer Aniston is one of those celebrities who has been refreshingly candid about having plastic surgery. Early in her career, she admitted to getting rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum, in which a part of her nose is off-center, causing congestion, nosebleeds, and other nasal issues. "Best thing I ever did," Aniston told People in 2007 (via Irish Examiner). "I slept like a baby for the first time in years." However, as far as surgical procedures go, that's all Aniston has ever owned up to. Referring to those rumors that she also had her breasts done, she stressed, "It's still mine. All of it. ... I don't know what else to do. I really am pretty happy with what God gave me."

That wasn't the only time Aniston hit back at the misconceptions about her life. In 2006, she also dismissed the claims during a sit-down interview with Oprah. "No boob job!" exclaimed the actor. "You know what it's called? It's called ten pounds." She added, "This is the funny thing, you're either, 'Oh, look at the bump.' ... But instead it's like, you know, maybe a couple cheese plates too many." Despite her honesty, Aniston hasn't fully escaped plastic surgery speculation.

On Reddit, fans of "The Morning Show" have taken issue with what they described as Aniston's "uncanny" appearance, with some accusing her of going overboard with the cosmetic enhancements — just like these GOP political stars. Plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman believes there may be some truth to those allegations: "In Jennifer's early career, ... her look was entirely natural," he told us exclusively. However, "As the years have passed, subtle changes in her appearance suggest she may have opted for minimal cosmetic interventions."

