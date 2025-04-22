Michelle & Barack Obama Divorce Watch Reaches New Level Of Unhinged With Viral Video

Rumors of an impending divorce between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continued to swirl even after people saw footage of the couple enjoying a date night. Viral videos were shared on both Instagram and TikTok of the Obamas walking down the stairs at the hip eatery Osteria Mozza in Washington, D.C. The pair was greeted by enthusiastic applause from other diners as they made their way through the restaurant together. Both Michelle and Barack briefly raised their hands to acknowledge the warm reception, and the former POTUS stopped to shake hands with several staff members as he made his way out the door with his wife.

The date night footage did little to dissuade those who believed the Obamas were headed for divorce. "Putting on a show for whoever cares," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. "Sounds like a photo op to me," another added. Others pointed out that the one-time first couple didn't seem overly warm with each other. "I thought Barack was her bodyguard at first lol," a TikTok user wrote after seeing the footage.

Clips from the D.C. restaurant outing circulated around the same time that photos of Sasha Obama and Malia Obama going out on Easter without their parents were published. Seeing the Obama daughters spend the holiday without Michelle and Barack only further fueled the theory that there was turmoil in the Obama household. Speculation about the status of Michelle and Barack's marriage had persisted despite a different date night post. Barack posted a loving Instagram tribute to his wife on her birthday in January, which included a photo of the pair holding hands across the table of a restaurant, but commenters inquired why the couple had not been seen together at high-profile events. Later, the Obamas worked to stop the divorce rumors.

