Michelle & Barack Obama Divorce Watch Reaches New Level Of Unhinged With Viral Video
Rumors of an impending divorce between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continued to swirl even after people saw footage of the couple enjoying a date night. Viral videos were shared on both Instagram and TikTok of the Obamas walking down the stairs at the hip eatery Osteria Mozza in Washington, D.C. The pair was greeted by enthusiastic applause from other diners as they made their way through the restaurant together. Both Michelle and Barack briefly raised their hands to acknowledge the warm reception, and the former POTUS stopped to shake hands with several staff members as he made his way out the door with his wife.
The date night footage did little to dissuade those who believed the Obamas were headed for divorce. "Putting on a show for whoever cares," one X, formerly Twitter, user commented. "Sounds like a photo op to me," another added. Others pointed out that the one-time first couple didn't seem overly warm with each other. "I thought Barack was her bodyguard at first lol," a TikTok user wrote after seeing the footage.
@brianwimmer
I love the nation's capital omfg
Clips from the D.C. restaurant outing circulated around the same time that photos of Sasha Obama and Malia Obama going out on Easter without their parents were published. Seeing the Obama daughters spend the holiday without Michelle and Barack only further fueled the theory that there was turmoil in the Obama household. Speculation about the status of Michelle and Barack's marriage had persisted despite a different date night post. Barack posted a loving Instagram tribute to his wife on her birthday in January, which included a photo of the pair holding hands across the table of a restaurant, but commenters inquired why the couple had not been seen together at high-profile events. Later, the Obamas worked to stop the divorce rumors.
People remain convinced the Obamas were headed for divorce
On Valentine's Day, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama seemingly tried to squash divorce rumors when they uploaded matching posts declaring their love for one another. They both posted the same cute selfie where they posed for the camera with their heads touching, and they included gushing captions. "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama," Michelle wrote on both Instagram and X. Some followers thought the dual selfie posts were a contrived way of hiding their marital woes. "You are so fake. Your relationship is fake," one X user replied. "Your lying so badly lol He is cheating on you hahaha," another tweeted.
Weeks later, divorce chatter about Barack and Michelle went into overdrive when he attended a Los Angeles Clippers game solo on March 5. As news spread that the former president went to the game without his wife, debates started online. Detractors used the solo outing as proof that their marriage was on the outs, while other more level-headed social media users pointed out that Michelle rarely attended basketball games with her husband.
The incessant divorce talk reached such a frenzy that Michelle addressed the rumors herself. While appearing on the "Work in Progress" podcast on April 8, the former FLOTUS discussed taking on her own projects. "This year people were — they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," Michelle said.