Michelle & Barack Obama Make Seemingly Calculated Move To Squash Divorce Rumors

In perhaps another attempt at squashing divorce rumors, Barack and Michelle Obama posted a selfie together on social media — the first time we've seen them together in weeks. The former first couple went beyond a simple "I love you" on Valentine's Day 2025 as each gave a shoutout to the other in commemoration of another year celebrating Cupid's clever arrow. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" Barack wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter). Michelle wrote in her own X post: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

Users on the platform were at a toss-up over whether the posts were genuine or a conscious plan to save face. "You show her love every day of the year and mean it. Happy Valentine's Day Mr. President," one user commented, while another asserted, "Your [sic] lying so badly lol." One particular detail may be a sign that it's all a façade to keep appearances up. The couple both posted at exactly 9:16 a.m. EST, making it difficult not to suspect that they were pre-scheduled posts instead of spontaneous displays of their affection for each other.