Michelle & Barack Obama Make Seemingly Calculated Move To Squash Divorce Rumors
In perhaps another attempt at squashing divorce rumors, Barack and Michelle Obama posted a selfie together on social media — the first time we've seen them together in weeks. The former first couple went beyond a simple "I love you" on Valentine's Day 2025 as each gave a shoutout to the other in commemoration of another year celebrating Cupid's clever arrow. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" Barack wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter). Michelle wrote in her own X post: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"
Users on the platform were at a toss-up over whether the posts were genuine or a conscious plan to save face. "You show her love every day of the year and mean it. Happy Valentine's Day Mr. President," one user commented, while another asserted, "Your [sic] lying so badly lol." One particular detail may be a sign that it's all a façade to keep appearances up. The couple both posted at exactly 9:16 a.m. EST, making it difficult not to suspect that they were pre-scheduled posts instead of spontaneous displays of their affection for each other.
Michelle Obama's absence as public events has not gone unnoticed
Michelle Obama has sent divorce rumors into overdrive with her frequent absences from recent political events. People first took notice of her lack of attendance at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral service on January 9, 2025 — Barack Obama sat alone among the rest of the prominent figures and their spouses. Then, Michelle's noticeable absence from Barack's side at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration only added fuel to the fire (though Michelle has made it clear she's not a fan of Trump.)
Michelle forgoing the two events isn't the only rumor catalyst — Barack has a few alleged secrets up his sleeve. The rumor that the former president and "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston had an affair is recirculating on the internet, even though Aniston denied the speculations on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October 2024. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're like, 'Oh no what's it going to be?'... and then it's that! Yeah, I was not mad at it," she joked, adding that she's only met Barack once.
Still, Michelle and Barack haven't been seen in public together often, and the rumors about their latest outing will devastate their biggest supporters. Their December 2024 rendezvous caught the eye of a body language expert, who told the Daily Mail that there were "no active signs of togetherness" between the husband and wife.