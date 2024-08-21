The Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumors, Explained

The rumor mill is capable of some bizarre affair speculation, but the one involving Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama may take the cake. "The goss is ... Michelle and Barack [Obama] are living separate lives, and Barack is f***ing Jennifer Aniston," Lindsey Weber told co-host Bobby Finger on their "Who? Weekly" podcast. Weber's intel was picked up by InTouch Weekly, which published an article titled "Barack & Jen: What's Really Going On" in its August 2024 printed edition.

The podcast shared a screenshot of the piece on X, formerly known as Twitter. "OK InTouch subscribes to our Patreon????????????????? when world exclusive... is you," the official "Who? Weekly" account wrote. The account noted that Weber got the intel from trusted sources, but she also conceded that the Aniston and Obama rumor "obviously could be made up."

While this is the first time the "Friends" alum and the former president have found themselves in somewhat serious affair rumors, they were previously satirically linked. In 2014, The Economist published a humorous article in which it joked that People magazine was reporting about an affair between Aniston and Obama. The piece also claimed Obama had four children with Hillary Clinton. The Economist's point was to contrast the American expectation that its politicians lead perfect personal lives to the French's anything-goes approach. However, the clearly satirical stance didn't stop the piece from resurfacing amid the latest news. "Been a rumor since 2014 apparently!" one X user shared. But, unsurprisingly, even InTouch didn't believe the rumors.