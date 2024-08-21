The Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumors, Explained
The rumor mill is capable of some bizarre affair speculation, but the one involving Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama may take the cake. "The goss is ... Michelle and Barack [Obama] are living separate lives, and Barack is f***ing Jennifer Aniston," Lindsey Weber told co-host Bobby Finger on their "Who? Weekly" podcast. Weber's intel was picked up by InTouch Weekly, which published an article titled "Barack & Jen: What's Really Going On" in its August 2024 printed edition.
The podcast shared a screenshot of the piece on X, formerly known as Twitter. "OK InTouch subscribes to our Patreon????????????????? when world exclusive... is you," the official "Who? Weekly" account wrote. The account noted that Weber got the intel from trusted sources, but she also conceded that the Aniston and Obama rumor "obviously could be made up."
While this is the first time the "Friends" alum and the former president have found themselves in somewhat serious affair rumors, they were previously satirically linked. In 2014, The Economist published a humorous article in which it joked that People magazine was reporting about an affair between Aniston and Obama. The piece also claimed Obama had four children with Hillary Clinton. The Economist's point was to contrast the American expectation that its politicians lead perfect personal lives to the French's anything-goes approach. However, the clearly satirical stance didn't stop the piece from resurfacing amid the latest news. "Been a rumor since 2014 apparently!" one X user shared. But, unsurprisingly, even InTouch didn't believe the rumors.
Jennifer Aniston denied any personal involvement with Barack Obama
InTouch Weekly agreed that Lindsey Weber's source had made up the affair rumors. However, its reporting found that Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama had grown closer in recent times. "With the election coming up in November, Jen has gotten very political, so sheʼs found herself in Barackʼs world a lot lately," an insider said (via PopCulture). And the opposite was also true. "Heʼs gone Hollywood, so heʼs now in Jenʼs world," the source added.
Through Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, the former president has taken an interest in Aniston. "They have found they have a lot in common — and are talking more and more," the insider dished. Michelle reportedly feels some type of way about it. "Michelle knows theyʼre chummy, and apparently sheʼs not thrilled. Jen is stealing her husbandʼs attention," the source said. However, she isn't worried about the relationship escalating. "She also trusts Barack," the insider added.
Aniston denied having any relationship with Barack, though her rep admitted she is a fan. She donated $2,300, the maximum amount allowed, to his campaign in 2007 and then again in 2008. But Aniston's support of Barack isn't exclusive. She also fundraised for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. "Jen is very passionate about the causes she supports," a source told InTouch in a separate article (via Yahoo!). "Obviously, animal welfare is one big one, and politics is another."
Did Barack Obama ever cheat on Michelle?
Michelle and Barack Obama's relationship has withstood the test of time, but it hasn't been free of controversy. After more than 25 years, Sheila Miyoshi Jager, a woman Barack reportedly almost married before Michelle, claimed she maintained an intimate, albeit occasional, relationship with the former president between 1991 and 1992, when he had been with Michelle for a couple of years. "I always felt bad about it," she told David J. Garrow for his 2017 book, "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama" (via People).
Barack and Jager had dated for three years in the mid-'80s before breaking up in 1987. Jager moved to South Korea shortly after, but they reportedly reconnected after she returned to the U.S. and took up a fellowship at Harvard University where he studied law. Jagger claimed Barack was open about his relationship with Michelle but disclosed "his turmoil about our relationship" in letters.
Barack and Michelle's marriage has been strained at times, but not over Jager or other women. The couple has been open about how the presidency affected their relationship. "It sure helps to be out of the White House," he said on CBS Mornings in 2023. Michelle also previously revealed that raising young children took a toll. "For 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" she said on Revolt TV in 2022 (via The Guardian).