Did Barack Obama Almost Marry Another Woman Before Michelle?

It's almost unfathomable to think of Barack and Michelle Obama being with other people, but if circumstances had been different, Michelle wouldn't have been a First Lady.

Before meeting Michelle, Barack had his fair share of exes. In David Maraniss' biography, "Barack Obama: The Story," he detailed how Barack once dated Alex McNear, whom he met at Occidental College and shared his love for art and literature. Their relationship fizzled out when Barack moved to New York to study at Columbia, although the two exchanged passionate love letters when they were trying to make things work long-distance. In Columbia, he would later meet Genevieve Cook, a woman three years his senior who worked as a teacher. They dated for around 18 months, but it was mostly one-sided. "When she told him that she loved him, his response was not 'I love you, too' but 'thank you" — as though he appreciated that someone loved him," Maraniss wrote.

And then came Sheila Miyoshi Jager, who's known to be Barack's greatest love before Michelle. In Barack's book "Dreams from My Father," he described their relationship as "hidden and warm. Your own language. Your own customs. That's how it was." While he didn't divulge any more detail, nor did he even name her, historian David Garrow's "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama" biography made the revelation that Barack asked her to marry him.