The Rumored A-List Celeb Who Can't Stand Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell may not have the biggest fan in his fellow actor, Kevin Costner — and the tension likely stems from creative differences. During the early '90s, the A-listers worked on Westerns revolving around the life of Wyatt Earp. Russell's film "Tombstone" and Costner's "Wyatt Earp" were released roughly a year apart to varying receptions. Apparently, things got quite tense behind the scenes, with accusations that Costner, who reportedly has a shady side, and his talent agency tried to thwart Russell's project, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, later interviews involving both actors prove that there's actually no bad blood between them, suggesting that the perception of their relationship could have been overblown.

"I love 'Wyatt Earp' I just love that movie," Costner shared with GQ in May 2024. "We got into a level of competition with 'Tombstone.' A good friend said, 'Look, we can postpone this movie, we don't want to compete.' And I said, 'Look, I'm sure this writer, director, wants to make this movie. Let them.' And then this kind of space race started, and I always regretted that there was this kind of weird competition." He continued, "And it was a fun movie, 'Tombstone,' but it's too bad it went the way it went." Meanwhile, Russell was quite gracious when speaking about Costner to GQ. When discussing the people behind the scenes who, due to the films' competing nature, were "not good guys to me," Russell revealed that Costner wasn't one of them. However, Russell did take a teeny, tiny jab at Costner when discussing the timeless, and quotable, dialogue featured in "Tombstone."

Unfortunately, their later team-up contributed to more reported tension.