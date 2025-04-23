The Affair Rumors Circling About Karen Read & Her Attorney Alan Jackson
Accused killer Karen Read is back on trial for a second time over the 2022 death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Her first trial ended in a deadlocked jury over in the summer, which is why she can be legally tried again for the same crime. Since a verdict wasn't reached the first time, double jeopardy doesn't apply here. Like with the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and the Murdaugh murders in South Carolina, Read's retrial is being broadcast live.
What isn't as highly publicized is the rumor swirling about Read's relationship with her lawyer, Alan Jackson (no, not the country artist who sings "Drive"). Back in July 2024, right before Read's first trial ended in a hung jury, photos were captured of Read and Jackson looking less than professional, with Jackson hugging Read from behind (via New York Post). The anonymous photographer told the New York Post, "It looked inappropriate for an attorney-client type situation." While that alone seemed unethical, things really took a turn when people remembered that Jackson is married.
The New York Post shared exclusive photos of Jackson and his wife, LA County Deputy District Attorney Lisa Kassabian, out and about in Los Angeles shortly after those cuddling photos went live. The outlet noted that Kassabian wasn't wearing a wedding ring at the time, which is interesting but not confirmation of anything concrete. Apparently, Jackson had worn his wedding ring days before in court.
Did Alan Jackson cross an ethical line with Read?
Canoodling with a client while she's literally on trial for homicide seems like a strange choice to make as a lawyer, but that's what it looked like Alan Jackson did. Karen Read is still presumed innocent until proven guilty, but if someone was being tried for the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, would you want to be all cuddly with that person, in public, no less? Not a great look.
It's not unheard of for there to be presumed sparks flying between an attorney and their client; the two do spend a lot of time together developing the accused's defense. Even lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial, had to deal with dating rumors. "Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp," she said during an interview with Extra. "I think he's a lovely person, just — he's not my type. That's okay." Of course, Vasquez and Depp weren't caught being all cozy together like Jackson and Read were.