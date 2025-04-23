The Affair Rumors Circling About Karen Read & Her Attorney Alan Jackson

Accused killer Karen Read is back on trial for a second time over the 2022 death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Her first trial ended in a deadlocked jury over in the summer, which is why she can be legally tried again for the same crime. Since a verdict wasn't reached the first time, double jeopardy doesn't apply here. Like with the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and the Murdaugh murders in South Carolina, Read's retrial is being broadcast live.

Advertisement

What isn't as highly publicized is the rumor swirling about Read's relationship with her lawyer, Alan Jackson (no, not the country artist who sings "Drive"). Back in July 2024, right before Read's first trial ended in a hung jury, photos were captured of Read and Jackson looking less than professional, with Jackson hugging Read from behind (via New York Post). The anonymous photographer told the New York Post, "It looked inappropriate for an attorney-client type situation." While that alone seemed unethical, things really took a turn when people remembered that Jackson is married.

The New York Post shared exclusive photos of Jackson and his wife, LA County Deputy District Attorney Lisa Kassabian, out and about in Los Angeles shortly after those cuddling photos went live. The outlet noted that Kassabian wasn't wearing a wedding ring at the time, which is interesting but not confirmation of anything concrete. Apparently, Jackson had worn his wedding ring days before in court.

Advertisement