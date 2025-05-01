Courteney Cox Without Makeup Is Nearly Unrecognizable
Courteney Cox was stunning long before her days as Monica on "Friends," but have you ever wondered what she looks like without makeup? Spoiler: still pretty damn good. Over the years, Cox has been very open about the stockpile of beauty weapons she's used to circumvent the aging process. For example, the actor has invested in an LED light treatment for her home use. "I always use a LightStim treatment, which is a red light panel; they make a mask as well," she shared with Harper's Bazaar in 2023. The system can run just under $250. In addition to its anti-wrinkle effects, Cox likes it for another reason. "It's my version of going outside and standing in the sun for a few minutes," she said.
Cox, who faced scrutiny after overindulging in fillers in recent years, has also been candid about the importance of not overdoing beauty tweaks. "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself," Cox shared about her beauty perception on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023. "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person, and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which, thank God, they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."
Fortunately, a couple of beauty don'ts haven't stopped her from absolutely slaying it with or without makeup. Here's what she looks like.
Courteney Cox doesn't need glam
Courteney Cox's beauty transformation has been a sight to behold over the years. Whether she was playing a young, trendy 20-something chumming it up in New York with her five besties on "Friends," or embracing her fabulous 40s in "Cougar Town," she's always helped shape those who look to her to set, push, and sometimes, skirt evolving beauty trends. Fortunately for Cox, she's proven that she can make an impact with or without makeup — at least if the above photo is any indication. The 2021 Instagram video from which it was taken showed Cox celebrating her daughter CoCo's senior year of high school — all while fabulously fresh-faced. At the time, Cox was around 57 years old, but obviously, no one informed her smooth, hydrated, glowing complexion.
That said, a person's beauty isn't bound by age — and Cox has embraced her maturing skin, regardless. But the aging process hasn't always been an easy path for her to navigate, especially in her post-"Friends" fame. "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older,'" the star admitted to the Sunday Times in February 2022. "And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she continued, adding, "And I didn't realize that, oh sh*t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now." Eventually, the "Friends" alum realized that she had gone too far. "But there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy,'" she shared.