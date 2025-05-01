Courteney Cox Without Makeup Is Nearly Unrecognizable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Courteney Cox was stunning long before her days as Monica on "Friends," but have you ever wondered what she looks like without makeup? Spoiler: still pretty damn good. Over the years, Cox has been very open about the stockpile of beauty weapons she's used to circumvent the aging process. For example, the actor has invested in an LED light treatment for her home use. "I always use a LightStim treatment, which is a red light panel; they make a mask as well," she shared with Harper's Bazaar in 2023. The system can run just under $250. In addition to its anti-wrinkle effects, Cox likes it for another reason. "It's my version of going outside and standing in the sun for a few minutes," she said.

Advertisement

Cox, who faced scrutiny after overindulging in fillers in recent years, has also been candid about the importance of not overdoing beauty tweaks. "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself," Cox shared about her beauty perception on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023. "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person, and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which, thank God, they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

Advertisement

Fortunately, a couple of beauty don'ts haven't stopped her from absolutely slaying it with or without makeup. Here's what she looks like.