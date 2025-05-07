Fox News Host Rachel Campos-Duffy Showed Off Her Killer Legs

Rachel Campos-Duffy may be a devout Catholic who rose to prominence thanks to her conservative values, but her views haven't stopped her from showing some skin. In November 2022, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host rocked a short white dress to the Fox Nation Patriot Awards that put her killer legs in full view. Their healthy appearance gave no hints of the trauma they have endured. For as good as they look on the outside, Campos-Duffy's legs were subjected to severe injuries when she was involved in a near-fatal car wreck in her 20s.

In 1996, shortly after Campos-Duffy's stint on MTV's "The Real World" ended, she was traveling with her then-boyfriend and another friend when a driver fell asleep and collided with their car head-on. She was thrown out of the window and injured her lower extremities. Despite her gruesome wounds, she was lucky. "My boyfriend and his friend, the driver of our rental car, died in the accident," she wrote in her column for HuffPost's now-defunct ParentDish in 2009.

Campos-Duffy's injuries caused issues that will always affect her. "[I] sustained very serious injuries to my right leg that still affect me today (I have arthritis, a limp and difficulty running)," she detailed. The Fox News personality will likely never run a marathon, but she has found other ways to stay healthy and toned — even after nine children. Now in her 50s, Campos-Duffy still finds opportunities to show off her healthy figure now and again.

