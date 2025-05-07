Fox News Host Rachel Campos-Duffy Showed Off Her Killer Legs
Rachel Campos-Duffy may be a devout Catholic who rose to prominence thanks to her conservative values, but her views haven't stopped her from showing some skin. In November 2022, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host rocked a short white dress to the Fox Nation Patriot Awards that put her killer legs in full view. Their healthy appearance gave no hints of the trauma they have endured. For as good as they look on the outside, Campos-Duffy's legs were subjected to severe injuries when she was involved in a near-fatal car wreck in her 20s.
In 1996, shortly after Campos-Duffy's stint on MTV's "The Real World" ended, she was traveling with her then-boyfriend and another friend when a driver fell asleep and collided with their car head-on. She was thrown out of the window and injured her lower extremities. Despite her gruesome wounds, she was lucky. "My boyfriend and his friend, the driver of our rental car, died in the accident," she wrote in her column for HuffPost's now-defunct ParentDish in 2009.
Campos-Duffy's injuries caused issues that will always affect her. "[I] sustained very serious injuries to my right leg that still affect me today (I have arthritis, a limp and difficulty running)," she detailed. The Fox News personality will likely never run a marathon, but she has found other ways to stay healthy and toned — even after nine children. Now in her 50s, Campos-Duffy still finds opportunities to show off her healthy figure now and again.
Rachel Campos-Duffy has no issues showing off her toned legs
After the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, Rachel Campos-Duffy took to Instagram to share a romantic snap that showed off both her fit legs and her love for her husband (seen above). "Backstage at the #PatriotAwards with my best friend," she captioned the post that featured her sitting on the couch next to Sean Duffy. She had on a white dress with lace sleeves and a short skirt. While gazing adoringly at the now-U.S. secretary of transportation, she sat with her legs crossed. However, Duffy was paying little attention to his devoted wife and a lot of attention to his phone.
That wasn't the first time an unflattering truth about Duffy and Campos-Duffy's marriage came to light. In 2024, the reality TV star-turned-politician made headlines after criticizing his wife's figure. "You never look better when you were doing the Jillian Michaels [workout]," he said when the "Real World" couple appeared together on a Fox News segment (via Daily Mail).
Campos-Duffy wasn't offended. On the contrary, she agreed that she needed to focus more on exercise. "[Michaels is] like, 'You got to get back on it, Rachel,' and I do. I do. I got to do it," she said. But the criticism didn't deter her from continuing to flaunt her legs. Unfortunately, Campos-Duffy landed on our list of worst-dressed news personalities at the Fox Nation's 2024 Patriots Awards when she once again rocked a short dress for the Sean Hannity-hosted event later that year.