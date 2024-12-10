The Worst-Dressed News Personalities At Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards
The 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards have come and gone, and there certainly were some decent fashion picks for the occasion. However, there were also a ton of questionable sartorial choices, from scant effort to great ideas that just didn't pan out that well IRL.
We'll start with a look at the scant effort end of the spectrum. Introducing the Honorary Patriot of the Year award winner himself, Donald Trump, who opted for a navy suit and blue tie combo. Aka, the very same 'fit we've seen him don countless times before — including at the Miami Grand Prix (though at least then he nixed the tie). Keeping in mind that Trump's former butler actually told Independent Journal Review that suits were the businessman's leisurewear of choice (you'll never see him in a pair of jeans), his choice of outfit to accept his award feels even lazier.
Perhaps there was some thought into the suit, though. After all, his blazer blended almost perfectly with the blue background on stage, so maybe the president-elect was trying to make a statement on blending in and not taking the spotlight. Just kidding. This was simply a boring pick. We'd add it to the list of Trump's fashion fails, but somehow that feels like too much effort for such a basic ensemble.
Dana Perino looked great, but wasn't giving awards show
Sticking with the more boring picks of the night, Dana Perino opted for gold sequin pants with a black jacket and black heels. We'll start with a disclaimer because altogether the look wasn't bad. Quite the contrary, the tailoring was on point, and Perino looked super polished. Plus, sequinned pants are hardly the most run-of-the-mill pick. So, why's it on our worst-dressed list?
Perhaps we've been watching too many "Real Housewives" episodes, but Perino's look was giving more "Watch What Happens Live" appearance (or even guest at a Kyle Richards holiday cocktail party) than awards show glam. That particular detail is important because as seen in a "Fit check" Instagram Reel alongside Lawrence Jones III, who wore a tux for the occasion, the relative casualness stood out a little. Granted, she certainly looked more on-theme than her producer Kate DePetro — but given that DePetro wasn't going on stage, we'll give her some grace, there.
Speaking of the stage, it's worth noting that Perino's tailored Ralph Lauren Black Label jacket didn't translate super well while she was on it. Instead of the tailoring shining through, it ended up looking a little like a blouse, which once again made everything feel a lot more casual. It's a pity because we have no doubts that Perino's outfit was stunning IRL.
Carley Shimkus' red dress was a little prommy
Moving away from the boring picks of the night to the more out-there ensembles, next up on our list is Carley Shimkus. Worlds away from Donald Trump's basic outfit, Shimkus opted for a tight, glittering red gown, and it felt significantly more formal. However, it also skipped a little over awards ceremony and ventured into prom territory.
Though the red of Shimkus' dress could have been chosen for a number of reasons — a festive touch and a nod to troops abroad being two of them — the specific shade Shimkus chose made the dress feel a lot less expensive-looking than it could have been. A darker shade may have given it a more elevated feel. Alternatively, the same shade of red with slightly fewer sequins could have gone a long way, too. However, with the sequins, color, and tight fit all at once, it was a lot to take in.
Shimkus does get some props for the rest of her styling, though. The reporter kept her jewelry minimal, opting for just one bracelet, a few dainty rings, a barely-there necklace, and small earrings. Shimkus also went for light makeup and very laid-back hair. That certainly did cut down through some of the prommy aspects of the look. Even so, we're keeping this on our worst-dressed list for the night.
Jimmy Failla's blazer and T-shirt combo was a miss
If Carley Shimkus' accessorizing helped bring some balance into her look, Jimmy Failla's approach was ... different. Like Shimkus, he went with a holiday-appropriate piece (that'd be a satin silver blazer). However, he paired it with a regular ol' black T-shirt and pants. In short, it was kind of giving off-duty magician vibes.
While pairing the metallic blazer with more casual fare could have made for an interesting look, in this case, it just didn't work out. In fact, it comes across as though Failla walked into a suit store wearing a black T-shirt and pants, tried the blazer on, and bought it en route to the event. Had the shirt underneath been in a different fabric, that might not have been the case. Alternatively, if the "Fox News Saturday Night" anchor had opted for a slightly less glitzy blazer, it might not have looked quite so mismatched.
It does bear mentioning that as jarring as Failla's glitzy-casual ensemble was, it also wasn't exactly a new combo for him. Some may remember that in 2023 he also went for a black T-shirt and jeans, though on that occasion topped it all off with a velvet blazer, rather than a satin one. With that in mind, we're going to give this look an extra black mark. Out-there we can forgive: boring, we cannot.
We have mixed feelings about Rachel Campos-Duffy's look
Moving on to Rachel Campos-Duffy's outfit for Fox Nation's Patriot Awards, we had some mixed feelings about putting her on the list. After all, it's far from boring. On top of that, she has the glitz without going overboard. However, we have a bone to pick with the garment itself, because the placement of said glitz is a little confusing.
With the sequins ending below the bust, then starting again under the abdomen, Campos-Duffy's dress creates the illusion of an intergalactic bikini at best and a bizarre homage to a black hole at worst. Either that, or it looks a bit like Campos-Duffy decided to wrap a waist trainer around the dress as a belt. Perhaps if the sequinned strands flowed more organically, it wouldn't be quite so strange on the eye.
Even with the chunkiness of the sequinned sections, though, we will concede that Campos-Duffy looks great. What's more, her hairstyle brings some fun glamor into the mix. As for the rest of her styling, she did well there, too. Minimal jewelry, bar some earrings, and a pair of silver stilettos give the potentially gaudy look some polish. Most of all, though, Campos-Duffy looks thrilled to be wearing it, so we love that for her.
Harris Faulkner was giving Eras Tour
Finally, we have Harris Faulkner's 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards outfit — a silver, sequinned ensemble with arm tassels that had us wondering if she was hoping for a ticket to the final Eras show. As if that wasn't enough to take in all at once, the Fox News anchor paired the dress with matching silver cowboy boot-inspired heels, complete with butterfly details on the back. A lot of adjectives for just one look. It's just as well, then, that for her styling, she kept things simple, rocking a high ponytail and a simple cross necklace.
As much as Faulkner's outfit pulled the eye in a bunch of different directions, as we said when it came to Donald Trump and Jimmy Failla's looks, 'tis better to be bold than to be boring, and Faulkner's outfit is the furthest thing from that. The fact that she looks fit for a Taylor Swift concert also adds to the excitement. As most will remember, Trump's response to Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris was one of defeat, so Faulkner dressing like the star has us a little tickled. Added to that, there's the fact that Faulkner has previously had to apologize to Trump on-air in the past, so there's certainly an unexpected edge to the outfit (to be clear, we seriously doubt Faulkner had a confrontation with Trump in mind given her support for him, but again, we watch a lot of "Real Housewives").
Ultimately, as far as the Patriot Awards' worst-dressed list goes, Faulkner's look is one of our faves. Gaudy? Yes. A lot to take in? Absolutely. But, say it with us: not boring.