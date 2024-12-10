The Worst-Dressed News Personalities At Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards

The 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards have come and gone, and there certainly were some decent fashion picks for the occasion. However, there were also a ton of questionable sartorial choices, from scant effort to great ideas that just didn't pan out that well IRL.

We'll start with a look at the scant effort end of the spectrum. Introducing the Honorary Patriot of the Year award winner himself, Donald Trump, who opted for a navy suit and blue tie combo. Aka, the very same 'fit we've seen him don countless times before — including at the Miami Grand Prix (though at least then he nixed the tie). Keeping in mind that Trump's former butler actually told Independent Journal Review that suits were the businessman's leisurewear of choice (you'll never see him in a pair of jeans), his choice of outfit to accept his award feels even lazier.

Perhaps there was some thought into the suit, though. After all, his blazer blended almost perfectly with the blue background on stage, so maybe the president-elect was trying to make a statement on blending in and not taking the spotlight. Just kidding. This was simply a boring pick. We'd add it to the list of Trump's fashion fails, but somehow that feels like too much effort for such a basic ensemble.