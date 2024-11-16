Why You'll Never See Donald Trump Wear A Pair Of Jeans
What do Donald Trump and Steve Jobs have in common? No, they're not both visionaries (only one of them earned that title — take a wild guess), but they do share a love for a personal uniform. Jobs made the black turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers look iconic, while Trump sticks religiously to his suit and tie, with the rare exception of his golf outings at Mar-a-Lago, where he swaps the tie for something a little more sporty. And rumor has it that Trump wouldn't be caught dead in a pair of Levi's. A shame, really, since denim jeans would probably complement that infamous bright red MAGA hat of his.
Unlike the likes of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who occasionally embrace the laid-back look, or even his son, Barron, who also ditches workwear from time to time, Trump practically lives in his suits. The few times Trump has been spotted in denim are practically urban legends at this point. One sighting involved him on a beach, rocking straight-cut jeans, a tucked-in white polo, and — brace yourself — white socks. Thankfully, that look has been laid to rest. His former butler, Anthony Senecal, also confirmed there was at least one pair of jeans in Trump's wardrobe, making rare appearances for ski trips only. "When the skiing stopped, the jeans disappeared," he told Independent Journal Review. "... You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans, he's going to be in a suit."
So what's the reason behind the suit fixation? If we were to guess, it's probably his way of projecting the alpha male image he loves — or maybe he genuinely believes that power should always come dressed in pinstripes. Whatever the reason, Trump's wardrobe sends a clear message: casual is for everyone else.
Donald Trump seems to have an aversion to casual wear
Ironically, despite Donald Trump's devotion to suits and ties, he sometimes fumbles the look and ends up with fashion fails. Remember the time he was caught with tape holding one of his red ties in place? Or his memorable meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where his ill-fitting waistcoat and jacket made him resemble a penguin? Still, don't expect him to let go of this uniform. After decades in business, suits are practically his second skin — probably the only thing he feels comfortable in and now so embedded in his image that anything else is just unthinkable.
"We've got to remember his age... the world he's been brought up in is a world where men dress more formally when they're out in the world of work. He's been brought up in business," Hazel Clark, professor of Fashion Studies at Parsons School of Design, told USA Today. "It's almost like a brand or a costume. Somebody else could put on that suit and tie and have the hair, and we would immediately note it was Donald Trump."
Meanwhile, another style expert suggests that Trump's endless suit rotation is no accident — it's about keeping himself apart from the crowd. "The rest of the world might be adopting more casual workwear. But that doesn't play into his narrative." Lauren Rothman, stylist and author of "Style Bible: What to Wear to Work" shared with The Washington Post. We have seen a more guarded style profile from him — it's versions of the same thing, every day. There's a confidence that comes from a uniform." So while it might make him look like an outfit repeater, it's clear the suit gives him both comfort and a little extra swagger — or so he thinks.