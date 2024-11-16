Why You'll Never See Donald Trump Wear A Pair Of Jeans

What do Donald Trump and Steve Jobs have in common? No, they're not both visionaries (only one of them earned that title — take a wild guess), but they do share a love for a personal uniform. Jobs made the black turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers look iconic, while Trump sticks religiously to his suit and tie, with the rare exception of his golf outings at Mar-a-Lago, where he swaps the tie for something a little more sporty. And rumor has it that Trump wouldn't be caught dead in a pair of Levi's. A shame, really, since denim jeans would probably complement that infamous bright red MAGA hat of his.

Unlike the likes of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who occasionally embrace the laid-back look, or even his son, Barron, who also ditches workwear from time to time, Trump practically lives in his suits. The few times Trump has been spotted in denim are practically urban legends at this point. One sighting involved him on a beach, rocking straight-cut jeans, a tucked-in white polo, and — brace yourself — white socks. Thankfully, that look has been laid to rest. His former butler, Anthony Senecal, also confirmed there was at least one pair of jeans in Trump's wardrobe, making rare appearances for ski trips only. "When the skiing stopped, the jeans disappeared," he told Independent Journal Review. "... You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans, he's going to be in a suit."

So what's the reason behind the suit fixation? If we were to guess, it's probably his way of projecting the alpha male image he loves — or maybe he genuinely believes that power should always come dressed in pinstripes. Whatever the reason, Trump's wardrobe sends a clear message: casual is for everyone else.