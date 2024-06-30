Is Donald Trump Really As Good At Golf As He Claims? Videos Of His Shaky Swing Spark Debate

It became clear when Joe Biden walked on stage that the Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy that he would be pumped full of performance-enhancing drugs was as baseless as Hillary Clinton supposedly hanging out in pizza parlor basements. Biden stalled while Donald veered drastically off course — ironic, given social media's debate regarding his golfing prowess boasts. Editor and attorney Ron Filipkowski posted a video of Trump slicing into the rough.

Trump golf game this week is going about as well as his court cases. pic.twitter.com/e94ZCs42cX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023

"He called up Kim Jong il immediately after to say he got another hole-in-one," a commenter quipped. "You know he still marked down birdie on the scorecard though," another opined. "As a golfer, just seeing this gives me PTSD," a third commiserated. Cue the next. Barstool Sports honcho Jack McGuire heaped praise on a Donald swing

Trump opens -600 in a golf match against Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/mimrpMuoDQ — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) June 28, 2024

Given that Barstool Sports is followed by Donald Trump Jr., it's hardly surprising that many of the 82.8k followers heaped on the praise. "Trump doesn't lose a single hole put everything you own and more on it," one gushed. Still, not everybody jumped on the Trump golf cart. There was at least one commenter who managed to remain partisan. "That's a 195 yard slice into that bunker lol. Thats not the swing of a 2.5 handicap. If those 2 played a match there's no way anyone is shooting below a 90," they wrote.