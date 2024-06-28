CNN Is Under Heavy Fire For This Debate Issue & It's A Doozy

When viewers tuned in to watch the first presidential debate of 2024 on CNN, what mattered most to them was the war of words between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. However, another battle was raging behind the scenes — some members of the press were furious over being unable to report on what Americans didn't get to witness with their own eyes and ears.

At risk of being lost in the deluge of discussions about Biden's worrisome health and Trump starting an argument about golf was the scolding CNN got from the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA). The network had denied even a single White House press pool reporter access to CNN's Studio D, where the debate was held, while Trump and Biden were trading barbs. This meant that CNN controlled the entire narrative around the debate; if something happened when the cameras weren't rolling, the public's sole source of that information would be CNN employees, such as moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Explaining why this access is important, WHCA President Kelly O'Donnell said in statement (via the New York Post), "The pool is there for the 'what ifs?' in a world where the unexpected does happen." Another important responsibility of a press pool reporter is to share information with the public that the debate's coordinators might otherwise hide — in other words, denying the WHCA's request makes CNN look a bit shady. The network did make one tiny concession to the WHCA, but it didn't amount to much.