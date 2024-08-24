The Rare Times Barron Trump Ditched His Suit For Normal Clothes

There's a large generational gap between father and son, but one thing Barron Trump and Donald Trump have in common is their preference for business attire. However, Barron has, on occasion, stepped out in casual looks that are hard to imagine his dad ever wearing.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, some users have noticed that Barron's outfit choices usually mirror those of his father. "I've never seen Barron Trump in anything but a suit," one person wrote. A well-tailored suit and tie are what the former first son is wearing in a 2024 photo tweeted by Justin Waller, a business associate of shady internet personality Andrew Tate. And according to Melania Trump, Donald's work uniform was already in Barron's wardrobe rotation at age 7. "He's not a sweatpants child. ... He likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy," she told ABC News in a 2013 interview. She did note that this wasn't a daily occurrence.

While he was living in the White House, Barron seemed to have more fashion freedom when his family traveled. An example of something he wore on Marine One is a red puffer coat, khakis, and white polo pictured above. The polo and khaki combo is Donald's go-to golf attire, but he doesn't usually sport such bulky outerwear. Barron's White House wardrobe also included graphic tees, pieces that were similar to some of his mom's clothing, and even an item previously worn by one of his dad's political foes.