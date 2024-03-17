Donald Trump Says His Son Barron Is Especially Skilled At One Thing

To further prove his point — Donald Trump said that his son could have fixed the healthcare site and done a better job than what was already in place. According to the Daily Mail, Donald noted that kids in today's world grow up using computers and much of technology becomes second nature. "You know, they grow up, it's like walking," Donald said, adding, "I could have given them their healthcare site, he would have done it for nothing and it would have been better than what they have. For nothing."

In 2022, Donald was at a speaking engagement in Orlando when he commented once again on his son's affinity for computers. "I have a young son, Barron. He can make his computer sing," he said, according to a video shared on X. "I turn it off and I lock it, two minutes later, 'hi Dad how you doing?' I say what are you doing. 'I know how to get it open Dad,'" Donald told the crowd.

In addition to being into computers, Barron is also multilingual. He learned to speak his mother's native language, Slovenian, at a young age, and can also speak French, per Town & Country.