Donald Trump Says His Son Barron Is Especially Skilled At One Thing
Donald Trump welcomed his youngest son, Barron Trump, back in 2006. Donald and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, have done their best to shield Barron from the public eye, but neither has hesitated to sing their son's praises whenever they get an opportunity. For example, in an interview with Megyn Kelly in 2023, Donald provided a bit of an update on his son. "Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student," he said.
In addition to Barron excelling in sports and academics, Donald also revealed that his son is particularly skilled in another arena. Like many kids, Barron's been known to dabble with computers, and while it's unclear if he's into gaming or programming, his dad has said that he's really good when it comes to using them. The particular comment came during a 2020 rally in Las Vegas when Donald discussed Barack Obama's healthcare website. "I have a son. He's 10 years old. He has computers. He is so good with these computers, it's unbelievable," Donald said, according to Mashable. In fact, Donald believes Barron's skills are so good, he could compete with the top professionals in the field.
Donald Trump joked that Barron could have fixed the healthcare site
To further prove his point — Donald Trump said that his son could have fixed the healthcare site and done a better job than what was already in place. According to the Daily Mail, Donald noted that kids in today's world grow up using computers and much of technology becomes second nature. "You know, they grow up, it's like walking," Donald said, adding, "I could have given them their healthcare site, he would have done it for nothing and it would have been better than what they have. For nothing."
In 2022, Donald was at a speaking engagement in Orlando when he commented once again on his son's affinity for computers. "I have a young son, Barron. He can make his computer sing," he said, according to a video shared on X. "I turn it off and I lock it, two minutes later, 'hi Dad how you doing?' I say what are you doing. 'I know how to get it open Dad,'" Donald told the crowd.
In addition to being into computers, Barron is also multilingual. He learned to speak his mother's native language, Slovenian, at a young age, and can also speak French, per Town & Country.
Barron Trump is thinking about college
Looking ahead, Barron Trump has a big decision to make. The now 17-year-old son of the former president is thinking about college, though it's unclear what school he will attend or what he wants to study. After leaving the White House, Barron enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, not too far from his family's residence at Mar-a-Lago. However, his parents have not said much about what will come next for the teen — or which college he will attend in the fall.
Meanwhile, a source predicts that Melania Trump may end up moving closer to her son, depending on where he chooses to attend school. "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school. Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years," a source told People magazine. It's unclear how those possible plans will change if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024.