Donald Trump's Biggest Fashion Fails

Donald Trump probably overheard country legend Dolly Parton when she famously said, "It costs a lot to look this cheap!" After all, this is a guy who can fork over $8,000 for a classy-looking suit yet resembles someone who slept on the street with it. Somehow, he's able to crease those threads to the point where onlookers suspect an anatomic turnaround had occurred, while formalwear pundits dismiss his attire as baggy, among the kinder references to his look. Considering he's married to a fashion-savvy former model and has a daughter who's a fashionista in her own right, it's odd that he doesn't follow their examples.

Trump would otherwise have a hard time finding decent fashion designers, many of whom lean left and don't take kindly to his views and behavior. But that's hardly impeded his options as the former president prefers his own wardrobe line and a short list of brands. "I wear Brioni suits, which I buy off the rack," he penned in his book "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire" per The New York Times. Despite Brioni's reputation for quality and luxury, critics state that choice hasn't helped Trump one bit.

"He looks like an overblown cartoon, a caricature of himself, a dog that is all bark and no bite," declared writer Eddie Hayes in the Daily Beast. "His style, like himself, is overblown, garish, and completely lacking in substance." It should be noted that such barbs don't merely stop at what he wears.