Donald Trump's Miami Grand Prix Outfit Has Even His Fans Scratching Their Heads

Donald Trump typically makes those who loathe him scratch their heads, but now, even Trump's biggest supporters have been confused by his latest Miami Grand Prix outfit. The racing event took place in Florida over the weekend, and plenty of celebrities were out for the big sporting festivity, including some of the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr. shared an image of himself and his father on the sidelines of the racing gig on X, formerly known as Twitter. He captioned the post, "F1 Miami with my big guy! #FormulaOne." The father-son duo stood side by side as they posed for the photo, wearing some tragic Trump family outfits. Their clothing choices were a bit questionable as Don Jr. wore brown pants with a light blue button-up shirt. Don Jr.'s ensemble already seemed weird for a sporting event, but Donald's strange outfit beat him by miles.

Donald sported a navy blue suit with a white dress shirt for the race. Of course, he couldn't forget his signature bright red "Make America Great Again" hat to complete the look. It was a bit odd that the businessman was wearing a suit to the race, but what made it even more unusual was that it was blazing hot in Florida over the weekend. Even those who back Donald couldn't help but point out the bizarre outfit amid the hot Florida weather on social media.