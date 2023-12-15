The Most Tragic Trump Family Outfits In 2023
Ivanka Trump owned a fashion line. Melania Trump studied design and strutted her stuff in the world's top fashion capitals. So, you would think the former first family would be style-savvy. However, out of all the ridiculously expensive things the Trumps spend money on, it seems clothing isn't one of them.
Aside from Melania and Ivanka, the Trumps have never been regulars on the best-dressed list. Donald's third wife tore up the FLOTUS fashion book when she entered the White House, with her own unique style aesthetic that was strangely militaristic. Melania isn't afraid to show off her playful side, though, like when she rocked a $39 Zara jacket with "I really don't care, do U?" emblazoned across the back to visit a child migrant detention center in June 2018.
However, despite his orange perma-tan and mysterious straw hair, Donald has zero sense of humor regarding his clothing choices. 45 plumps for suits and ties in public, except when he's on the golf course, where he throws caution to the wind and slips into some shapeless corduroys and a baggy polo shirt. Meanwhile, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. err on the side of dad dressing when excused from court duty. Or, of course, full-on camo when the bros are enjoying a day out blowing animals to bits. That said, the Trump cartel still manages to deliver some style shock and awe from time to time. We're channeling our inner Joan Rivers and diving into their most tragic outfits in 2023.
Hunting for the Holidays
Given the Trump family's many legal woes, it's understandable that Donald Trump Jr. would want to disappear into the background. Because that's the only excuse that comes to mind for the nylon viscose camouflage sweater he was rocking in November. Still, it seems Donald Jr. forgot he was standing on a sticky carpet in a neon-lit banquet room and not out slaughtering big game on the plains of Africa.
As if the sweater wasn't enough of a style travesty on its own, Donald Jr. paired the look with some beige dad jeans and nifty matching camo shoes. Well, at least it's a change from his usual "Miami Vice" look.
Style standout
Where was Donald Trump Jr.'s stylist when Eric Trump needed him? Clearly, they were nowhere in sight, leaving the spare Trump standing out like a sore thumb in October when he hung out with the Frog-X-Parachute Team at the Trump National Doral in Miami. Sadly, Eric couldn't find a camo shirt in lilac, but thankfully, he scored a blue and green baseball cap with his name embroidered on it in the event he suffered a memory lapse.
However, Eric could be forgiven for not following the dress code, as he was truly radiant and fashion-forward in a fitted T tucked firmly into waist-high tight white belted jeans.
Baggy and bigly
Donald Trump has been suffering from a bad case of baggy suit syndrome for years now. And his affliction shows no sign of dissipating. The Donald showed off his love of bigly baggy pants and boxy jackets throughout 2023.
Per NPR, in November, Trump was waving around a doctor's note praising his healthy diet and exercise regime. It didn't include any specifics regarding his body form. Still, Trump listed his height and weight as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 215 pounds when he was booked at Fulton County jail in August, placing him in the same body ballpark as Tom Brady at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 225 pounds. Given his athletic physique, it's sad Trump feels the need to cover it up.
Thirsty birthday
Ivanka Trump was feeling thirsty on her 42nd birthday in October. Either that, or she had to pop into Forever 21 at the last minute to buy a cheap frock after suffering a dress emergency. The usually on-point style maven was clad in a thigh-skimming, powder pink T-shirt dress with spaghetti straps and cut-out arm panels held together with rows of white plastic buttons.
You can't blame Ivanka for downsizing the clothing budget, though. In November, she attempted to skip out on testifying at the family fraud trial due to suffering "undue hardship" if she had to appear during a school week, so times must be tough for the Kushner-Trumps.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Luckily for Ivanka Trump, it appears that Forever 21 had a two-for-one special deal. The former first daughter was clad in a glorious sequinned number when she snapped a sneaky selfie in October. The ensemble was fit for a Kardashian, which is handy as she was attending Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday bash.
Ivanka was resplendent in a sparkly ivory ab-flashing scooped neck crop top with full sleeves and a long fitted skirt split to the thigh. In a nod to the Trump family fashion tradition, she added a camouflage plant filter to the pic.
Move over Cruella
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle knows how to dress for the job she wants. The Fox News contributor looked like a bonafide Trump family stalwart when she and Donald Jr. hosted their 3rd annual Christmas party in December.
Guilfoyle added some embroidered patches and white poker dots to an old black net curtain and stuck it over a tight black mini skirt. She polished off her look with hanging diamond chandelier earrings, long white talons, dramatic makeup, and huge Texas blowout hair.
The siren and the soccer dad
Kimberly Guilfoyle kept the chandeliers dangling from her ears through the night. However, at some point, she swapped out the net curtain look for a foxy, shiny faux leather, cinched waist, crotch-skimming, tight black dress. Guilfoyle added a pair of sky-high platform sequin sandals that she possibly borrowed from an adult cabaret dancer.
For his part, Donald Trump Jr. just dialed it in from a PTA meeting while his dad, Donald Trump, rocked a trademark bigly baggy suit, red tie, and hitchhiker's thumb.
God bless 'Merica
When MAGA 'Merica demanded patriotism, Eric and Lara Trump heeded the call and delivered. The couple's 4th of July celebrations continued through December 2023 as they pledged their allegiance to the United States of America and the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Lara wore a strange combo of the Statue of Liberty and Wonder Woman, with a flag-inspired red, white, and blue star-spangled sheath dress, matching choker, and superhero semi-cape. Meanwhile, Eric looked dapper in matching colors. Sadly for their loyal Second Amendment fan base, his fitted suit didn't allow for a gun holster.
Ready to run
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump know how to stand out in a crowd. The couple was showing off their talent at Arabella Kushner's bat mitzvah in June. Jared was clad in a wrinkled mushroom-colored fitted linen suit and white shirt. Meanwhile, Ivanka opted to go all "Dancing With the Stars" in a glitzy green full-length chiffon gown.
At first glance, it might appear weird that Jared wore white sneakers with his suit. However, when you consider the Trump family's legal headaches, combined with Jared's Saudi Arabia scandal, it's likely the dad-of-three was being smart by ensuring he was ready to make a run for it if the need arose.