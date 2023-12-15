The Most Tragic Trump Family Outfits In 2023

Ivanka Trump owned a fashion line. Melania Trump studied design and strutted her stuff in the world's top fashion capitals. So, you would think the former first family would be style-savvy. However, out of all the ridiculously expensive things the Trumps spend money on, it seems clothing isn't one of them.

Aside from Melania and Ivanka, the Trumps have never been regulars on the best-dressed list. Donald's third wife tore up the FLOTUS fashion book when she entered the White House, with her own unique style aesthetic that was strangely militaristic. Melania isn't afraid to show off her playful side, though, like when she rocked a $39 Zara jacket with "I really don't care, do U?" emblazoned across the back to visit a child migrant detention center in June 2018.

However, despite his orange perma-tan and mysterious straw hair, Donald has zero sense of humor regarding his clothing choices. 45 plumps for suits and ties in public, except when he's on the golf course, where he throws caution to the wind and slips into some shapeless corduroys and a baggy polo shirt. Meanwhile, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. err on the side of dad dressing when excused from court duty. Or, of course, full-on camo when the bros are enjoying a day out blowing animals to bits. That said, the Trump cartel still manages to deliver some style shock and awe from time to time. We're channeling our inner Joan Rivers and diving into their most tragic outfits in 2023.