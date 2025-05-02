Karoline Leavitt's Sly Snub Of Her Decades-Older Husband Reeks Of Embarrassment
It seems that whenever Karoline Leavitt dangles her older husband in everyone's faces, she gets roasted for it. So, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that PDA moments with her husband Nicholas Riccio are rare. In a recent video, however, 27-year-old Leavitt took things a step further than simply avoiding PDA with her 59-year-old husband; she downright snubbed him.
Influencer Kate Mackz recently joined Leavitt for a tour of the White House that she shared on social media. When Leavitt led Mackz through her office, she showed off some photos she had up on her wall. Leavitt said, "I have obviously photos of myself with the president," while gesturing to her first photo featuring her posing alongside none other than Donald Trump. Next, she showed off a photo of her with her baby. Lastly, she showed a photo of herself at her first-ever press briefing. She then showed her corkboard, which featured more photos of her baby, her posing with middle school students, and even a printed-out anti-media meme.
Despite clearly making an effort to personalize her workspace and include images that were important to her, her husband was nowhere to be seen. So, surely Riccio couldn't have been too happy to see how he was represented in this particular video, which was... not at all.
Karoline Leavitt clearly prefers to keep her marriage out of the spotlight
Karoline Leavitt's over-three-decades-older husband has been called some savage nicknames on the rare occasion when she shares evidence of him online. So, it is possible that she does have photos of him up in her office and chose not to show them off on a video for social media to avoid comments about him looking old enough to be her dad. On the other hand, it is also possible that she simply chose not to put up any photos of her husband. And this certainly makes an interesting statement, considering the fact that the photos she chose to display with pride showed her and Donald Trump, her and her baby, and her at work.
Regardless of why this video featured no mention of Nicholas Riccio, it's safe to assume that he likely has some insecurities about their relationship. Leavitt seems to pointedly avoid talking about him. When she did open up about him on "The Megyn Kelly Show" back in February 2025, she called her and Riccio's romance a "very atypical love story, but he's incredible." Time will tell if she'll get more comfortable being open with the public about him as time passes. And, if he's lucky, maybe his photo will even be featured in his wife's office as prominently as Trump's photo is.