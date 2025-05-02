Karoline Leavitt's Sly Snub Of Her Decades-Older Husband Reeks Of Embarrassment

It seems that whenever Karoline Leavitt dangles her older husband in everyone's faces, she gets roasted for it. So, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that PDA moments with her husband Nicholas Riccio are rare. In a recent video, however, 27-year-old Leavitt took things a step further than simply avoiding PDA with her 59-year-old husband; she downright snubbed him.

Influencer Kate Mackz recently joined Leavitt for a tour of the White House that she shared on social media. When Leavitt led Mackz through her office, she showed off some photos she had up on her wall. Leavitt said, "I have obviously photos of myself with the president," while gesturing to her first photo featuring her posing alongside none other than Donald Trump. Next, she showed off a photo of her with her baby. Lastly, she showed a photo of herself at her first-ever press briefing. She then showed her corkboard, which featured more photos of her baby, her posing with middle school students, and even a printed-out anti-media meme.

Despite clearly making an effort to personalize her workspace and include images that were important to her, her husband was nowhere to be seen. So, surely Riccio couldn't have been too happy to see how he was represented in this particular video, which was... not at all.

