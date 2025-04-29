Karoline Leavitt & Her Older Husband Nicholas Riccio's Rare PDA Moments
Considering how much attention he gets, Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is actually incredibly private. In fact, it's pretty rare to see pictures of the two together at all, let alone showcasing any PDA. Even so, every once in a while we do get a glimpse into their relationship.
The first time Leavitt shared any PDA pics of herself and Riccio to Instagram (or any pics with him at all, bar a big group shot a month prior) was when she announced their engagement. Among the pictures shared in her photo dump were one of Leavitt's flashy ring, one of Riccio on one knee, and one of them sharing a kiss. Of course, as we've pointed out before, the response wasn't limited to the standard "Congratulations" or "Happy for you" one would usually see in the comments section of an engagement announcement. Instead, the vast majority of commenters poked fun at their massive age gap. "YIKES !!!!!!!!! But I guess if you love it, sister!!!!!!" wrote one. "Marrying gramps," chimed another.
TBH, given the response, it's not exactly a shock that Leavitt prefers to keep her relationship off social media. She's also mentioned that Riccio prefers not to be shared online (and in light of the reactions, it's not hard to see why), saying in the comments section of one Instagram post, "He just hates social media and I respect that." Like we said, though, she has gone ahead and shared a few more PDA pictures here and there.
Karoline shared a montage of couple pictures in 2023
Just under a week after her engagement post, Karoline Leavitt shared a video of different clips from 2023 on her Instagram. A number of those included Nicholas Riccio, and some even saw the couple packing on the PDA.
Among the more loved-up clips included were one of Leavitt leaning in for a hug with Riccio at the Super Bowl, another blurred one of them kissing at Lake Tahoe, and a sped-up version of his proposal. Unfortunately for Leavitt, having the videos flash by faster didn't stop haters from once again pointing out the age difference. "Wait is your husband as old or older than your dad just wondering?" wrote one — and yikes. Another shared similar sentiments, writing, "59 and 27 I mean he is old enough to be your father." Others still accused her of marrying a much-older man because Riccio is richer than some may think. However, others pointed out that Leavitt wasn't too hard up for cash herself, so that might not have had anything to do with it.
On the being-married-to-a-millionaire front, it does bear mentioning that Leavitt's wedding dress was shockingly inexpensive — so it certainly doesn't seem as though she's in it for anything other than love. That's not to say she hasn't spoken about how his success has impacted their relationship, though. In her interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," she gushed over Riccio encouraging her to make moves in her career, specifically because he'd already done so in his own.
Karoline shared a few glimpses into her pregnancy
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio became parents in July 2024, and in the lead-up to that, she shared one very sweet picture of the two of them to her Instagram. Okay, so it doesn't show off any PDA in the most literal sense. That said, Riccio has his arm around Leavitt while the parents-to-be gaze adoringly at one another, so it's one of the closest we've got to it.
Several months after welcoming their son, Leavitt shared another year recap video on Instagram, and once again, her husband made a few appearances. This time, though, there was only one shot of them embracing, at what seemed to be their gender reveal party. Though Riccio's face was concealed in the video (he was hugging Leavitt with her face obscuring his on one side, and her arm in front of his on the other), it was clear to see how overjoyed the couple was by the news that they were expecting a baby boy.
As an aside, the comments section roasted Riccio slightly less in the video, which may have had something to do with the fact that there wasn't a ton of PDA or even pictures of them together the second time around. That's not to say there wasn't anything shared about their age gap — some haters continued to chirp them on that, with one asking what Leavitt's father had thought. However, there was less criticism compared to other times, so we guess it's a small win for the couple.
Karoline's wedding pictures also showed some PDA
Of the pictures Karoline Leavitt has shared of herself and Nicholas Riccio to Instagram, possibly the most PDA-filled were the ones from their wedding day, which took place a few days ahead of the January 2025 inauguration.
In the small selection of wedding pictures the White House press secretary shared, two saw Riccio kissing Leavitt on the cheek. Another showed them posing (admittedly, a little stiffly), and yet another walking hand-in-hand. As always, even in the kissing pictures, things were very PG. However, unfortunately for Riccio, those who had been quiet in the comments section of Leavitt's 2024 recap seemed to return, and they focused all their attention on the wedding pics instead. "These pictures of her and her dad are so cute!!" penned one. Another asked, "Did you find him in a nursing home?" Yet another not-so-friendly question read, "Aah what a lovely picture. Is this your dad walking you down the aisle?"
Unfortunately for Leavitt and Riccio, there's a very good chance they'll never live down the fact that they have a 32-year age gap between them. The fact that Leavitt is such a polarizing figure doesn't help, either. Regardless, at least from the rare times we do see pictures of the couple together, it's pretty clear they're smitten.