Karoline Leavitt & Her Older Husband Nicholas Riccio's Rare PDA Moments

Considering how much attention he gets, Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is actually incredibly private. In fact, it's pretty rare to see pictures of the two together at all, let alone showcasing any PDA. Even so, every once in a while we do get a glimpse into their relationship.

The first time Leavitt shared any PDA pics of herself and Riccio to Instagram (or any pics with him at all, bar a big group shot a month prior) was when she announced their engagement. Among the pictures shared in her photo dump were one of Leavitt's flashy ring, one of Riccio on one knee, and one of them sharing a kiss. Of course, as we've pointed out before, the response wasn't limited to the standard "Congratulations" or "Happy for you" one would usually see in the comments section of an engagement announcement. Instead, the vast majority of commenters poked fun at their massive age gap. "YIKES !!!!!!!!! But I guess if you love it, sister!!!!!!" wrote one. "Marrying gramps," chimed another.

TBH, given the response, it's not exactly a shock that Leavitt prefers to keep her relationship off social media. She's also mentioned that Riccio prefers not to be shared online (and in light of the reactions, it's not hard to see why), saying in the comments section of one Instagram post, "He just hates social media and I respect that." Like we said, though, she has gone ahead and shared a few more PDA pictures here and there.