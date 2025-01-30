Strange Things About Karoline Leavitt's Massive Age-Gap Romance With Husband Nicholas

Karoline Leavitt is stepping into the spotlight — and quite literally at that. At just 27, she's become the youngest White House press secretary in history and eager to prove she belongs in Donald Trump's media defense squad. But with her new role comes relentless scrutiny, and it's not just about her qualifications. Her love life — specifically, the generous age gap with her husband, Nicholas "Nick" Riccio — is now prime gossip material.

Whether she's actually equipped for the job remains to be seen, but Trump is fully backing her, giving her a public endorsement as he usually does with his handpicked cronies like Alina Habba. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," he said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again." Leavitt, who's already been branded a Kayleigh McEnany wannabe, seems determined to prove her worth. Case in point: she jumped back into work less than a week after giving birth to her son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio (yes, she named him after her husband). "I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment," she told The Coveteur. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly."

On the bright side, Riccio — a self-employed businessman — can hop on a plane at a moment's notice to be wherever she is, baby in tow. Admirable? Maybe. But critics can't help but fixate on that questionable age gap. The math is hard to ignore: When Leavitt was born, Riccio had already been legally ordering drinks for a decade.