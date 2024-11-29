Alina Habba Accidentally Confirmed Her Ego Is Bigger Than Trump's
Alina Habba has a history of being hard to pin down. The often unsuccessful attorney for Donald Trump has often been defensive when people bring up her staggering transformation. As soon as Habba stepped into the limelight, it seemed apparent that what got her there was, in fact, her looks. While she's been whirling about in Trump's orbit, it seems Habba has been enjoying the attention — for better or for worse.
On an episode of the "PBD Podcast," Habba admitted that her ego is a major driving force for her current success. When asked in the interview if she believes her looks helped her get where she is, Habba gave a mixed response. "It's been something I've had to deal with in the positive and in the negative. I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, I don't mind," Habba admitted. Although, with an ego that big, it might be hard for her to keep her position within the good graces of Donald Trump — a man who notoriously does not like to share the limelight.
Alina Habba's ego denied her a role within the Trump administration
In a move that might be to save her own ego, Alina Habba has said she's turned down the role of Press Secretary within Donald Trump's administration. Taking to X to make a post, Habba said, "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities." This makes it sound as if Habba turned down the role, but with Trump appointing the even younger Karoline Leavitt to the position, it has us speculating that Habba's large ego finally got in the way of her momentum.
For her part, Habba remains a staunch Trump ally and has alluded to being willing to consider any position within his administration that's sent her way. Although, this would mean he is still considering her at all. After Habba's failure during Trump's hush money trial, it just might be that the relationship between the two has finally soured. Even Habba herself said on Sean Hannity's show: "It's time to turn the page." However, that would require Habba to put away the controversial outfits and step away from the camera, something that her ego might never let her do.