Alina Habba Accidentally Confirmed Her Ego Is Bigger Than Trump's

Alina Habba has a history of being hard to pin down. The often unsuccessful attorney for Donald Trump has often been defensive when people bring up her staggering transformation. As soon as Habba stepped into the limelight, it seemed apparent that what got her there was, in fact, her looks. While she's been whirling about in Trump's orbit, it seems Habba has been enjoying the attention — for better or for worse.

On an episode of the "PBD Podcast," Habba admitted that her ego is a major driving force for her current success. When asked in the interview if she believes her looks helped her get where she is, Habba gave a mixed response. "It's been something I've had to deal with in the positive and in the negative. I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, I don't mind," Habba admitted. Although, with an ego that big, it might be hard for her to keep her position within the good graces of Donald Trump — a man who notoriously does not like to share the limelight.