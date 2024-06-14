Psychologist Tells Us Trump's Age Gap With Melania Could Lead To Conflict

Donald Trump turns 74 on June 14, 2024. While many are busy debating if he's too old for another presidential run (his odd behavior in his campaigns is already a sign), there's a more intriguing question: Is he too old to be Melania Trump's husband? With a big age difference — Melania is 24 years Donald's junior — the dynamics between this pair are bound to be interesting now that Donald is turning another year older. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, shed light on how Donald's golden years might be casting a shadow over their marriage.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Hafeez explained that with Donald and Melania being in vastly different life stages, it may be a recipe for conflict. "Melania, being younger, might have different priorities and interests compared to Donald, who could be focused on issues related to later stages of life such as retirement after a final potential term as president or legacy," she said. "These differing priorities can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in decision-making, whether it's about career choices, financial planning, or lifestyle preferences."

Hafeez also mentioned that the differences in energy levels and physical capabilities could put a damper on their leisure plans. Plus, public perception and family dynamics are bound to cause more problems. "Public scrutiny, media attention, and social expectations can impact how they navigate their relationship and their roles in public life," Hafeez added. "There could be challenges related to family dynamics, especially since there are multiple children involved from previous wives."